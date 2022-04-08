C.J. Stroud prepares to take step forward as expectations rise
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As he prepares for his second season as Ohio State’s starting quarterback during spring practice, C.J. Stroud needed some pointers.
He turned to YouTube highlights of Peyton Manning.
Stroud watched the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos legend embody his signature mentality of personal maturity for the sake of the rest of the team. And at times, that didn’t look too exciting for the redshirt sophomore.
It was consistent, passing up highlight-reel bombs for simple checkdowns, taking what was there and moving the ball steadily downfield.
To Stroud, it’s “the boring stuff.” But to him, that’s his next step.
“Honestly, he doesn’t really want me to do anything crazy, which I respect,” Stroud said of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. “Maybe it looks like it’s crazy on TV, but he really wants me to stay routine because that’s what longevity is in a career.”
Stroud’s mindset isn’t any different heading into his second season as a starter. He’s still trying to improve, getting everyone around him to buy into that same idea. But at the back of his mind comes the fact that this very well could be his last season in a Buckeye uniform.
When talking about the responsibilities he has coming into 2022 after becoming a Heisman finalist 12 starts into his collegiate career, Stroud said it’s something he can handle, spending this offseason getting ready for more control on the offense “because you have to do that at the next level.”
Then he seemed to step back, aware of the fact that he was looking ahead to his future outside of Ohio State.
“It’ll help us this season,” Stroud said, shaking himself out of it. “That’s all I’m focused on is trying to get better this season so we can win.”
This is the quarterback Day knows well: the level-headed redshirt sophomore who remained steady and strong through the early-season struggles in 2021 and kept that same approach when his name began to be tossed around as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after his record-breaking performance in the Rose Bowl.
“He hasn’t really rode that roller coaster,” Day said.
That doesn’t mean Stroud is satisfied with what he’s been able to do.
He’s getting more and more put on his plate: variability in the offensive play call, responsibility in what he can do at the line of scrimmage. His conversations about the offense with Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis are more mature, showing that he knows the game well and can take on whatever they give him.
With each rep, the more Stroud sees, something that Day had when he was a college quarterback, but with an inability to match his redshirt sophomore’s athleticism.
Stroud’s getting to a place where he can understand why he’s getting a certain play call, putting himself in the minds of Day, Dennis and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, understanding what they are thinking and executing that to the best of his ability.
“Maybe one thing that took you 30 seconds to pick up maybe takes you 10 now,” Stroud said.
It’s what freshman quarterback Devin Brown aspires to be like.
“Man, C.J. knows every little detail,” Brown said. “It’s crazy. Like in high school, you swear you know so much about football and what’s really going on. And then you get here, it’s a whole new world. And C.J. just knows every little thing. He can see coverages, he can see blitzes when I would have never expected it to come.”
As Stroud takes more reps, coming in with much more experience than in spring a season ago in which he was a quarterback who had never thrown a college pass, he knows that football is not that cut and dry.
Sometimes it takes spontaneity. It takes that big throw instead of the check down.
“When you draw up a piece of paper, you draw a line, you draw a slant, it’s never done like that. Ever,” Stroud said. “So you just have to go out there and play football. Like play with your instinct. Don’t be out there and second guess yourself.”
That’s something Stroud never does.
He knows what’s safe. He knows that he can steadily move the ball downfield, keeping that offensive momentum. And the Ohio State quarterback will do that. He will try and emulate Manning when he has to.
But there are times when he knows he can make a throw that not many college quarterbacks can. Combining his self-described “God-given talent” along with the receivers he had last year — Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith-Njigba — Stroud took that shot last season.
And with Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming at his disposal, he plans to do the same thing this season.
There will be time for “the boring stuff.” But there will be times for Stroud to let the ball fly.
“Sometimes I am like, ‘F--- it, I’m just going to throw it up to Julian Fleming,’” Stroud said. “‘Let him make a play because he’s Julian Fleming.’”