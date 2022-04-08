C.J. Stroud prepares to take step forward as expectations rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As he prepares for his second season as Ohio State’s starting quarterback during spring practice, C.J. Stroud needed some pointers.

He turned to YouTube highlights of Peyton Manning.

Stroud watched the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos legend embody his signature mentality of personal maturity for the sake of the rest of the team. And at times, that didn’t look too exciting for the redshirt sophomore.

It was consistent, passing up highlight-reel bombs for simple checkdowns, taking what was there and moving the ball steadily downfield.

To Stroud, it’s “the boring stuff.” But to him, that’s his next step.

“Honestly, he doesn’t really want me to do anything crazy, which I respect,” Stroud said of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. “Maybe it looks like it’s crazy on TV, but he really wants me to stay routine because that’s what longevity is in a career.”

Stroud’s mindset isn’t any different heading into his second season as a starter. He’s still trying to improve, getting everyone around him to buy into that same idea. But at the back of his mind comes the fact that this very well could be his last season in a Buckeye uniform.

When talking about the responsibilities he has coming into 2022 after becoming a Heisman finalist 12 starts into his collegiate career, Stroud said it’s something he can handle, spending this offseason getting ready for more control on the offense “because you have to do that at the next level.”

Then he seemed to step back, aware of the fact that he was looking ahead to his future outside of Ohio State.

“It’ll help us this season,” Stroud said, shaking himself out of it. “That’s all I’m focused on is trying to get better this season so we can win.”

This is the quarterback Day knows well: the level-headed redshirt sophomore who remained steady and strong through the early-season struggles in 2021 and kept that same approach when his name began to be tossed around as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after his record-breaking performance in the Rose Bowl.

“He hasn’t really rode that roller coaster,” Day said.

That doesn’t mean Stroud is satisfied with what he’s been able to do.