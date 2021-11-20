C.J. Stroud 'plays catch,' makes things look simple for Ohio State offense

COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud knew what was coming from the Michigan State defense Saturday afternoon.

The redshirt freshman quarterback expected a few different coverages — from Cover to Cover 1, without much man coverage and much more Cover 2 than he thought — and a bit of pressure. But a lot of the looks the Spartans gave were things Stroud could diagnose and maneuver just with a glance.

Leading by a touchdown early in the first quarter, Stroud saw an opportunity to take advantage of a defense that many other pass offenses had already taken advantage of.

Giving him a two-high safety look, Stroud saw one safety step up when he snapped the ball. With wide receiver Garrett Wilson in press-man coverage, all the quarterback had to do was look the safety away from the junior on the outside and take advantage of the one-on-one shot, finding Wilson in stride for the 77-yard touchdown.

To Stroud, this is textbook offensive play-calling.

“‘You beat your man, I’ll beat your hold players,’” Stroud says to his wide receivers, moving the opposing safeties with his eyes, faking his reads to get the matchup he wants downfield.

This was what Stroud did all night: picking the Spartans defense apart, consistently moving the ball downfield without pressuring the ball into too tight of a window. Stroud was patient in a clean pocket, waiting for the best play, making the game look simple.

“I think his anticipation is off the charts, I think he sees things very, very well,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “I think his touch is excellent. When he needs to put a little extra on it, he does. He’s accurate downfield.

“He doesn’t make guys work for the ball. He plays catch.”