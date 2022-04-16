C.J. Stroud keeps Dwayne Haskins at forefront in Ohio State's spring game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud didn’t feel he was doing much. To him, all he was doing was a small thing to honor his big brother.
Dwayne Haskins inspired the redshirt sophomore to come to Ohio State in the first place. The least he could do was to wear his jersey, to wear his nameplate above their shared No. 7.
“I just wanted to honor his last moment in The Shoe,” Stroud said.
Stroud and Haskins’ paths didn’t cross at Ohio State. To the current starting quarterback, Haskins was a player he wanted to emulate, starting with the quarterback’s high school film out of Potomac, Maryland, seeing the way he competed at past Elite 11 camps.
Stroud watched Haskins over the course of his college career, the way he changed the path of an Ohio State quarterback solely with his right arm, breaking the Buckeyes’ single-season records with 4,831 passing yards and 50 passing touchdowns.
So when Stroud first took the field at Ohio Stadium for the first time since Haskins was killed last Saturday, attempting to cross Interstate 595 while walking in Miami, not only did he want to wear his jersey, but give him the proper send off.
The Ohio State quarterback spread the love, starting with a check-down look to running back TreVeyon Henderson and a third-down conversion to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. After two incompletions to Gee Scott Jr. and Marvin Harrison Jr., Stroud found Emeka Egbuka for a 10-yard completion, setting up a crossing post to Smith-Njigba, which the junior took 29 yards for the first score of the game.
Once Stroud returned to the sideline, he took off Haskins’ jersey, putting back on his own for the remainder of the game, giving the quarterback he wanted to emulate the proper send off.
“I thought it would be important for him to go out the right way,” Stroud said. “I’m glad his last play at The Shoe was a touchdown.”
Haskins’ legacy filled Ohio Stadium Saturday afternoon, from the moment of silence before the game began or the video tribute at halftime, one that the team remained on the field for, kneeling afterwards and praying, led by redshirt senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb — a moment Stroud wanted to keep personal to the team.
But Haskins’ legacy wasn’t more clear than in the way Stroud played quarterback.
In Stroud, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day sees a consistent quarterback, a competitive quarterback. He’s been a leader and he’s shown confidence, eager to return to the field and get back in even though his status as the starter is cemented heading into 2022.
But on Day, Stroud is also a quarterback who continues to learn and continues to grow.
“I think one of the things he’s done a good job of, at least recently, is take what the defense gives you,” Day said. “Jim (Knowles) does a good job of changing up looks. There’s times where he’s going to drop eight and say, ‘You’ve got to check the ball down.’ As a quarterback, especially as one as competitive as C.J., he has to force himself to say, ‘OK, I have to take what the defense gives me, check down, get five or six yards and move on.’ I think he’s learning to do that.”
That competitiveness, that confidence and that humility to know there’s still work to be done, Stroud saw all of that in Haskins.
“He inspired me being a black quarterback as well,” Stroud said. “He expressed himself in many different ways as well, so I respected that. I just think he’s a great person. It’s sad for people talking bad about him and whatnot because they don’t know him like that. I definitely think Dwayne was a good human being, first and foremost. He definitely left a legacy here that I watched.
“He changed the culture of quarterback here… That’s what intrigued me to come here for sure.”
In a season with high expectations, showing what he could do in a Buckeye uniform against Utah in the Rose Bowl, that’s what Stroud aims to do. He wants to continue to change the culture of the quarterback position at Ohio State, inspiring the next group of quarterbacks to come into the program like Haskins did with him.
Stroud wanted Haskins to get his final touchdown in Ohio Stadium, and that’s what he did. But just by his play in the spring game, just by what he could do for the offense in 2022, it will all be inspired by the one who made him want to come to Ohio State in the first place.
“He’s an inspiration,” Stroud said. “He always has been.
“Dwayne’s legacy will live on.”