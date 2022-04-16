C.J. Stroud keeps Dwayne Haskins at forefront in Ohio State's spring game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud didn’t feel he was doing much. To him, all he was doing was a small thing to honor his big brother.

Dwayne Haskins inspired the redshirt sophomore to come to Ohio State in the first place. The least he could do was to wear his jersey, to wear his nameplate above their shared No. 7.

“I just wanted to honor his last moment in The Shoe,” Stroud said.

Stroud and Haskins’ paths didn’t cross at Ohio State. To the current starting quarterback, Haskins was a player he wanted to emulate, starting with the quarterback’s high school film out of Potomac, Maryland, seeing the way he competed at past Elite 11 camps.

Stroud watched Haskins over the course of his college career, the way he changed the path of an Ohio State quarterback solely with his right arm, breaking the Buckeyes’ single-season records with 4,831 passing yards and 50 passing touchdowns.

So when Stroud first took the field at Ohio Stadium for the first time since Haskins was killed last Saturday, attempting to cross Interstate 595 while walking in Miami, not only did he want to wear his jersey, but give him the proper send off.

The Ohio State quarterback spread the love, starting with a check-down look to running back TreVeyon Henderson and a third-down conversion to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. After two incompletions to Gee Scott Jr. and Marvin Harrison Jr., Stroud found Emeka Egbuka for a 10-yard completion, setting up a crossing post to Smith-Njigba, which the junior took 29 yards for the first score of the game.

Once Stroud returned to the sideline, he took off Haskins’ jersey, putting back on his own for the remainder of the game, giving the quarterback he wanted to emulate the proper send off.

“I thought it would be important for him to go out the right way,” Stroud said. “I’m glad his last play at The Shoe was a touchdown.”

Haskins’ legacy filled Ohio Stadium Saturday afternoon, from the moment of silence before the game began or the video tribute at halftime, one that the team remained on the field for, kneeling afterwards and praying, led by redshirt senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb — a moment Stroud wanted to keep personal to the team.

But Haskins’ legacy wasn’t more clear than in the way Stroud played quarterback.