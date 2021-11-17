C.J. Stroud 'blessed' to be Heisman candidate, focus remains on Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud’s approach remains the same: one game at a time.

The Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback is set to face back-to-back Top-10 teams in Michigan and Michigan State, but the primary focus is on the Spartans.

“Definitely, especially in college football, you can lose any week,” Stroud said.

That’s why he’s singularly focused on the task at hand and not on the race he’s currently leading.

According to BetOnline, FanDuel and many other sports books, Stroud is the favorite to take home the 2021 Heisman Trophy, ahead of players like Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III — someone the Buckeyes will try to stop Saturday afternoon.

Stroud doesn't see that list as players vying for what's rightfully his.

To Stroyd, Young and Corral are friends. They are his “homies.”

They are the quarterbacks he watches to support not scout, along with Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims and Miami quarterback D’Eriq King when he was healthy.

To Stroud, Young isn’t a direct competitor. He isn’t someone he’s watching to prepare for a potential matchup in the College Football Playoff.

He’s a person the Ohio State quarterback met heading into his freshman year of high school. It’s the player who’s team whooped his team on the basketball court; Young’s Division 1-bound athletes compared to Stroud’s 10.

To Stroud, Young is a brother. Young is on the same journey as him.

“Me and Bryce often FaceTime and we’ll talk. We won’t even talk about football. We’ll just talk about life and parents, different things like that,” Stroud said. “It’s really good to have a brother who’s going through the same path as you. He’s big on his faith too. I feel like our relationship is awesome.”