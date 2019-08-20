COLUMBUS, Ohio - In 2016, C.J. Saunders was not focused on playing a role on the offensive side for the Buckeyes or leading a team. Instead, he had one focus: to be part of a team.

When Ryan Day announced the former walk-on as a captain on Monday, the journey for Saunders seemed to be straight out of a movie. Three years ago, Saunders was not even focused on the possibility of being a captain one day.

“I came in wanting to be part of a team,” Saunders said. “I really missed the aspect of working toward a goal, and sports is something that you can see that every day.”

The undersized wide receiver would start his career with the Buckeyes as a cornerback. Saunders was fighting to make his mark known and show that he belonged.

In the spring of 2017, Saunders earned a scholarship with the program, and he began making an impact at wide receiver later that year. The move proved to Saunders that he was deserving of his position on the Ohio State football team.

“I think when I got moved to receiver, that’s when I thought I had a chance to play here,” Saunders said. “I had belief in my ability, but I had a lot of work to do.”

It is clear that his coaches and teammates have not let his hard work go unnoticed. Day believes that despite his limited playing time in the past, Saunders’s work in the weight room, practice facility and classroom have inspired the team.



“You can tell that these guys respect hard work, they respect and really give a lot of credit to the way he's gone about his work every day, the way he handles himself, his character,” Day said.

Despite the impressive rise to captain, Saunders remains humble and wants to make sure that the proper credit is given to the people who helped him to get to where he is now.

“Once you get to a place like Ohio State, everybody is good, so it doesn’t matter if you came from nothing or everything,” Saunders said on his unusual journey. “You have to prove it every day, and I am thankful I was raised to go to work every day and treat people with respect. That’s just a testament to my family and the program itself.”