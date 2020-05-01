What started as a spring run of commitments in the 2021 recruiting class, has morphed into a monster start for the Buckeyes in the class of 2022. On Friday afternoon, Ohio State landed a commitment from Kettering (Ohio) Alter safety/linebacker C.J. Hicks, giving the Buckeyes their third four-star commitment in the 2022 class over the past nine days.

"I have a great relationship with the OSU staff," Hicks told BuckeyeGrove.com ahead of his announcement. "I talk to coach (Al) Washington almost 2-3 times a day. I also chose them because with their program I feel like they will help me become the man that I need to be in life while also helping me become the best player I can be."

Hicks is in the running to be Ohio's top prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. The four-star athlete was expected to wait things out a bit longer and take visits, but came to the conclusion that an early pledge was in his best interests.

"I planned on going on visits this summer but I don’t know if I’m going to be able to (due to the shutdown)," he explained. "I’ve been to OSU a handful of times. I know I’m just a sophomore but I love the culture at Ohio State and I can’t wait to get up there again."

The winning culture and the development of players to the NFL gave the Buckeyes a strong grasp on Hicks' recruitment from very early on. The relationship forged more recently with linebackers coach Al Washington put things over the top.

"He's just a good guy, and I love the way he coaches," Hicks added.

Ohio State is recruiting the Rivals100 standout as a hybrid safety/linebacker. He joins fellow four-star prospects in New Orleans cornerback Jyaire Brown and Cincinnati area offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola in Ohio State's already impressive 2022 recruiting class.








