There is plenty of buzz right now around Ohio State's running back recruiting efforts in the 2021 class, but the 2022 class in Ohio has a couple of backs to watch, including Canal Winchester product Stephan Byrd. The 6-foot, 200-pound prospect has racked up nearly a dozen offers already.

Like all prospects right now, Byrd is out of school and unable to make recruiting visits so he's just making the best of a tough situation.

"I've just been lifting in my basement and trying to get as much work in and staying in shape," said Byrd. "I have a weight set in my basement, so I can really do the same workouts we do at school."

Earlier this month, however, Byrd was able to sneak in an unofficial visit to Michigan where the Wolverines offered him a scholarship.

"Coach Jim Harbaugh offered me (on the visit)," Byrd recalled. "He was the one that I talked to (about the offer), so that was great to be offered personally by the head coach. I was really, really happy to get that one."

That was the last visit Byrd was able to make, as two other visit destinations have had to be put on the back burner.

"I was going to visit West Virgina and Ohio State," he said. "Those were the only two I had planned. I haven't really thought about where I might visit (after the Dead Period is lifted), I'm just kind of going with the flow right now."

Byrd was hoping to get a chance to check out West Virginia as the Mountaineers were one of his first offers and he hasn't yet had an opportunity to see Morgantown.

"That would have been my first visit," he explained. "I just wanted to see the facilities and the campus. They came up to visit my school and the head coach came personally to offer so that was really cool. I can tell that they are really interested in me."



The talented rising junior has been to Ohio State multiple times already but was hoping to get a more in-depth look this spring.

"Ohio State is a school that I grew up loving and wishing that I could go to," he stated. "You don't really get better than Ohio State, so I'd be really happy with that if I got an offer in the future. But I've just got to keep working."

Being on campus a few times already, Byrd and Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford are off to a good start in building a relationship.

"I've talked to coach Alford on each of my visits," he recalled. "He also came by my school so we have a pretty good relationship even though it's early. He gets straight to it. He's a straight to it guy."

Byrd helped Canal Winchester to a 9-2 record this past fall and a berth in the OHSAA playoffs.