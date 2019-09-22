COLUMBUS, Ohio – Saturday’s game will go down in the books as one of the all-time thrashings by the Buckeyes in the modern era after Ohio State spotted the RedHawks of Miami five points and then went on to score the next 76 points.

There must be something about the date September 21st for the Ohio State football program as the Buckeyes have also won games by the huge margins of 76 (versus Florida A&M) and 72 (versus Pittsburgh) on the very same day.

Ohio State’s explosion for 42 points in the second quarter is also a record, or at least one that we know that goes back to at least 1960, if not further. Fueled by a pair of strip-sacks by Chase Young as well as an interception by Jeffrey Okudah, the Buckeyes could not stay out of the end zone if they tried, which they did not as quarterback Justin Fields was involved with all six touchdowns, running two in himself and throwing for four of them.

The Buckeyes got what they wanted out of the non-conference schedule, more or less. Walking out of that portion of the schedule with a perfect 3-0 record is great, they also had a chance to play a lot of players and learn a lot about what they have in terms of personnel and more. Sure, they were not really challenged in outscoring opponents 163-26 along the way (in non-league games) but you can only work with the schedule that is handed to you. Michigan State, Purdue, Maryland and Nebraska (among others) did not get out of their non-league schedule unscathed and are now playing at the disadvantage of a loss on the schedule.

The stakes are immediately raised for the Buckeyes starting next week when it will only be Big Ten foes on the schedule moving forward and it starts with a trip to Nebraska and is immediately followed up with a home date against Michigan State, both games present more than their fair share of challenges.

Before we turn our attention to the next game up, it is time to go back to the numbers once again as we wrap up the first four weeks of play for Ohio State.