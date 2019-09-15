BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Buckeyes continued their dominance of the series against Indiana on Saturday with a dominant win that saw the team put up 44 points between the second and third quarters after a bit of a slow start that only had the visiting team up 7-3 after the first 15 minutes of play.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has already more than doubled his passing completion total (27 to 52), passing touchdown total (4 to 9) and passing yardage total (328 to 657) from 2018 to 2019 through just three games for the Buckeyes and not even complete games at that coming out early in each of the contests.

Running back JK Dobbins did not get to the 425-yard rushing mark that he is at now until game six of last season, the same game where he recorded his fourth rushing touchdown of the season. The 425 yards is a dead heat with what he did in 2017, getting to that exact number through three games. Granted, he had five fewer carries in 2017 than he does in 2019, but Dobbins has also found the end zone one more time in 2019 than 2017 plus has a receiving touchdown to his credit, something he did not have at that point in 17.

And don’t even get us started on the numbers of the defense and what they have been able to accomplish so far this season. The Buckeyes have given up the same amount of points through 12 quarters of football this season that they gave up in four quarters last year in the opener against Oregon State.

As the regular season moves out of the first quarter, we go back to the numbers to see where things stand now that the Indiana game is in the books and the Buckeyes are on to their next challenge as they look to close out the non-conference schedule with Miami (Ohio).