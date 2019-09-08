COLUMBUS, Ohio – A second week is in the books and the Buckeyes are sitting at 2-0 after a thorough 42-0 win over Cincinnati. While it was not nearly as flashy as the opening quarter against Florida Atlantic just a week ago, the Buckeyes appeared to play a much more complete game in a winning effort and shut out all of the concerns about going against a former Ohio State playing great and coach in Luke Fickell.

Justin Fields was extremely efficient in distributing the ball but there is still some concern that he tries to prolong plays too far and puts himself at risk of getting hit. JK Dobbins finally had a 2017 type of Dobbins game with a home run touchdown scamper of 60 yards and breaking the 140-yard mark plateau. And KJ Hill, who almost seemed to be forgotten in the first game led the way with eight receptions as he continues to close the gap on the all-time receptions mark at Ohio State.

On the defensive side of the ball, what can you say about Chase Young as he continues to make a case for being the best player in college football, even though we know that a defensive player will likely never garner legitimate Heisman conversation. If he would have been able to haul in that tipped pass and take it in for a touchdown, it would have been a career type of day but even an A-minus day for Chase Young is better than an A-plus day for most other defenders in the sport.

Now that the game is done and attention is starting to turn toward Indiana and Ohio State’s first road game of the season, we are going to the numbers to look at a few interesting numbers that either were missed on Sunday or just warrant some added mention before we put the Cincinnati game away for good.