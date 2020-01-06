By the Numbers: 2019 Season
COLUMBUS, Ohio - It certainly would be better if we were rolling this piece out about two weeks from now, talking about the span of 15 games instead of 14, but that was not meant to be as Ohio State was its own worst enemy (and Clemson was really good when it needed to be as well) in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl as the Buckeyes came up short in a 29-23 decision.
Plenty of programs would mortgage a lot to have a 13-1 season but for this 2019 Ohio State Buckeyes Football Team, it feels like a bit of a disappointment as this team did some historic things along the way.
We will be talking about this team for a long time and as the pain of 'what could have been' starts to fade away, the talk about just how special some of the individual and team outputs were will move back to the forefront as this will be looked at as one of the best to every play in program history.
As our part to help start the healing process, we are going to the numbers and looking at some of those special numbers that are not being talked about now as we are only a little bit more than a week separated from a difficult loss that fans are still struggling to cope with.
656: If it felt like the Buckeyes were putting up points in bunches this season, that is because they were. Ohio State put up 656 points this season which is good for No. 2 all-time in program history, only trailing the 672 from the 2014 season. Now, Ohio State would also play 15 games that year so when you look at points per game, Ohio State would set a record this year as the team would score 46.9 points per game this year, breaking the PPG marks of 2013 (45.5) and 2014 (44.8).
