BuckeyeGrove - Buzz and hype aplenty, Day reminds Buckeyes to take pressure off

Just two days stand between the end of the longest offseason in Ohio State history and the start of the 2020 football season. The road to this particular season has been an unusual one, but after twists and turns the Buckeyes will return with greater hunger. Expectations arise with that, but head coach Ryan Day wants his players to remember to temper those come game time. “It’s been a long time coming and now it’s time to go play," Day said Thursday on 97.1 The Fan. "It’s been such a lead up that I think one of the things we have to do as a team, but also individually, is just really stop with the expectations."

For many, it may have felt as if the season was never going to happen. In fact, Big Ten football wasn't set to take place in the fall of 2020 as the announcement to postpone the season came Aug. 11. But 36 days later on Sept. 16, the season was reinstated, and Ohio State was set to take the gridiron come the fourth weekend in October. "When you have so many things you’re preparing for during a season, you start to think about what the possibilities are," Day said. "One thing you can’t do is you can’t go win championships, you can’t go do all these things, in the first game. "What you got to do is just play the first game, you got to play the first series, you got to play the first snap, and then just take it one day at a time." RELATED: Tale of the Tape: Nebraska Ohio State returns 46 lettermen from a season in which it went 13-1 and reached the College Football Playoff for the third time in its existence. On another hand, there are over 20 new players who are either true freshmen or transfers from other football programs. Suiting up the scarlet and gray for the first time will create a lasting memory.