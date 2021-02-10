Buying in at the right time: What's behind Buckeyes' 5-game winning streak?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For just the second time in the Chris Holtmann era, the Buckeyes have won five straight Big Ten road games.
Ohio State also rose to No. 4 in the latest AP Poll, and is on a five-game winning streak that's added to its total of nine Quadrant I wins - two more than any team in college basketball, according to Jeff Borzello of ESPN.
All those numbers and rankings put the Buckeyes on a pedestal, but in truth, the Buckeyes may be more proud of one intangible: they're bought in.
