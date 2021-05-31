Busy June ahead for 2023 Rivals100 RB Justice Haynes
Dual sport star Justice Haynes has a lot to figure out before he's ready to even think about committing. The Rivals100 running back has a long list of schools still in play and seven visits are set for June.
Haynes will be at Clemson on June 1st, Georgia on June 2nd, Alabama on June 3rd, Ohio State on June 7th, Stanford on June 19th, Notre Dame on June 21st, and LSU on June 22nd.
