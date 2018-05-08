COLUMBUS, Ohio – It appears the three-horse race for the Ohio State quarterback starting role is down to two as quarterback Joe Burrow has announced his intentions to transfer out of Ohio State by way of being a graduate transfer.

That means that Burrow will have two years of eligibility at his new school after graduating from Ohio State over the weekend with his degree.

Burrow joined the Buckeyes as part of the class of 2015 from The Plains (Ohio) and sat behind J.T. Barrett upon joining the team. Burrow moved up to the back-up role in 2016 and appeared to be well on his way to holding on to the number two spot until a fall camp hand injury derailed those plans and elevated Dwayne Haskins to the lead back-up role.

Burrow returned quickly from his injury, but it was Haskins who saw the majority of the back-up snaps during the season and was pressed into service against Michigan up in Ann Arbor (Mich.) when Barrett was knocked out of the game.

In two years of on-field action with the Buckeyes, Burrow was 29-39 passing for 287 yards and two touchdowns via the air. Burrow was also a deceptive rusher and had 15 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

This leaves Ohio State with three quarterbacks on the roster with Haskins, Tate Martell and Matthew Baldwin.