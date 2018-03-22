COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes have no shortage of solid quarterbacks but the nature of the position only allows one to play at a time. The Buckeyes are going to have to make a decision sooner rather than later about who is going to be the guy to step into the position vacated by J.T. Barrett.

With Dwayne Haskins, Joe Burrow and Tate Martell all coming back as returners (Matthew Baldwin will have to rehab an ACL tear as a true freshman) there are plenty of options for the Ohio State coaches but every move will set certain dominoes in motion in terms of the makeup of the quarterback room.

The first belief is that if Burrow does not get the job, he will be out. He was singing a tune that approached that after the bowl game and has been hearing from a lot of people who are watching the situation via social media about what he should do. Does it get old?

"It does. For about a year I get all these tweets, 'Where you going? Are you going to transfer? You are never going to play' and I see them," Burrow said. "I don't say anything, but I see them."

Burrow was the clear No. 2 going into last fall camp until a hand injury derailed his position behind Barrett and Haskins stepped into that role. Each saw time off the bench in late game action, Haskins usually up first. Then, when Barrett was hurt against Michigan, it was Haskins who stepped in and helped lead the Buckeyes to victory against the hated rival.

Now there are two quarterbacks who have been the No. 2 under Barrett, both vying for ascension to the top spot while Martell pushes as a redshirt freshman.

Spring ball will be important as Urban Meyer, Kevin Wilson and Ryan Day all look at the contenders and try to pick the right guy.

"I am just putting one foot in front of the other," Burrow added. "Trying to get better every day and whatever happens, happens. I just go into every practice every day trying to go out with no regrets."

Burrow has had two strong spring games for the Buckeyes but year one there was a veteran quarterback in his way and year two went all for naught with the injury. Is the spring game really that important in the process?

"The spring game is not too important, it really is your body of work throughout spring ball and your consistency throughout it," Burrow said.

What does Burrow think will be the thing that the coaches are looking for most? Obviously being able to complete passes and move the ball are important but there is more to it as well.

"I think the big thing for all of us is leadership," Burrow said. "I think the best leader is going to win the job because obviously J.T. was the leader of the team last year and someone is going to have to step up."

How do you go about that?

"That is the issue," Burrow said. "You all three are fighting for it and trying to be leaders at the same time, so you have to find your niche and find where you fit into the team and where your leadership role is."

Each of the three quarterbacks believes he should be the guy. Why does Burrow think his name should be at the top of the list when the decision is made?

"I guess, I think I am the best, obviously," Burrow said. "I am just trying to go out every day and prove that to people, prove that to you guys, prove that to fans and prove that to coaches."

And while Burrow wants to land the job, does not landing it mean he is definitely out? He is on pace to graduate after the spring and would be eligible for a graduate transfer with two years to play.

"No. I am not really sure," Burrow said. "I will evaluate it after the spring ball and see what they tell me and what our meetings are like, but I am 100-percent focused on this spring right now."

So, each of the quarterbacks would like to know what is going on with the position for their own reasons but also know that it is important for the team as 2018 could shape up to be a special season for the Buckeyes.

"I think it is really important because going into fall camp, you really need to start getting your ducks in a row as far as the team," Burrow said. "If you go in the fall without knowing who is going to be the quarterback, it is really hard as a team to mesh."