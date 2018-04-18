The Buckeye are working to get down to the 85-scholarship limit for the 2018 season and are now down to 87 after the announcement from offensive lineman Matthew Burrell . He took to social media to announce his decision and said that it was that required a lot of thought and prayer.

Burrell was a four-star lineman out of Woodbridge (Va.) and a member of the Rivals250 as part of Ohio State's class of 2015. Burrell redshirted his first year and then saw action in a back-up role during his next two seasons with the Buckeyes.

"Being a Buckeye is a once in a lifetime opportunity on the field and off," Burrell said in a release via social media. "That being said and after prayer and thought, I will be transferring from OSU."

He was in competition with Demetrius Knox, Branden Bowen and Malcolm Pridgeon for the right guard position this upcoming year as Ohio State has suddenly become a team with some depth in terms of the offensive line and no real clear path to the starting lineup, despite having to replace a pair of linemen from last season with Billy Price and Jamarco Jones.

Burrell will be a fourth-year junior for the 2018 season and will have two years of eligibility remaining but will have to sit out a year per NCAA Transfer rules unless he applies for and is granted a hardship waiver.

At this point Burrell is not sure where he will end up but had a message for his teammates.

"I believe in each of you and can't wait to see the records you break and standards you set," Burrell said.