Burke, Hickman set Ohio State's standard for secondary
COLUMBUS, Ohio — From the first moment Ohio State freshman cornerback Denzel Burke played under the lights of Division 1 college football, he was fine. He already knew what to expect, catching the attention of veteran teammates in the secondary.
“After Week 1, everybody was kind of watching. He didn’t act like a freshman,” Ohio State sophomore safety Ronnie Hickman said. “He continues to make plays every time they throw at him.”
But those aren't the only players who saw what Burke could do.
From the first day of practice at Ohio State, Burke had a chance to see what he could do against who he views as the top two receivers in the country: Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.
Burke views Olave and Wilson as the perfect path to emulating those award-winning cornerbacks that have roamed the sidelines of Ohio Stadium before: that physicality, that presence at the line of scrimmage, no matter how many years he’s played for the Buckeyes.
Burke exudes confidence, letting opposing receivers know he’s the top dog and that they are not going to win this one-on-one.
“I guard the best players in the nation,” Burke said. “Going against other teams, I really don’t worry too much. I’m kind of settled in and I just know what they are going to give me are not what Chris or Garrett are going to give me or any of the guys here.”
That confidence has shown up in the first three games, leading Ohio State with six pass deflections along with 10 tackles — seven solo and three assisted. But Burke has been a part of a unit that’s struggled with allowing the big play and allowing receivers to find wide-open looks in soft spots of the zone, allowing an average of 289.7 passing yards per game.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day can sense a change in the tide of the young secondary as a whole, starting to hear the names of young defensive backs just getting their feet wet: Burke, Hickman, Cameron Martinez.
“Now they know they can do it because they have done it. Everything they are doing Is for the first time. So I think that part's exciting,” Day said. “We did change up our looks a little bit. We need to figure that out and figure out which of those plays put our guys in the best position to be successful.”
Whether it’s a single-high or two-high safety, Hickman — Ohio State's leading tackler through three games — views himself as a versatile player that can adapt to anything thrown at him, but the challenge has been to take advantage of what the quarterback is showing the defense as a whole with his eyes and movement, something the sophomore safety said he’s been repping a lot in practice.
But Hickman’s also looking for that help up front to help lessen the time the quarterback has to make a play.
“I think any secondary player would say that any rush to the quarterback is better,” Hickman said of a unit that has recorded four sacks in three games. “Just making that quarterback feel uncomfortable, whether that’s getting the ball out earlier than he wants to or just throwing that timing off with him and his receiver.”
With all of the criticism coming from outside of the Ohio State defensive backs room, the attention on secondary coach Matt Barnes taking over play-calling duties from the sideline instead of defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, Hickman said the sole focus is on the guys in that position group, working on the things they need to work on.
And it’s something Burke has seen progress in.
“We’re all working hard,” the freshman cornerback said. “We obviously all want to be consistent, but not everything is going to be perfect. We’re doing our best always.”
The expectations for Ohio State defensive backs have not changed. It’s still expected to compete against the Olaves and the Wilsons of the world.
That’s the confidence Burke and Hickman have. That’s the defense the Buckeyes aim to show as it heads into conference play with a goal of getting to a championship game.
“There’s a standard that’s been held from the greats that have come before, especially the guys on defense,” Hickman said. “Yes, there’s definitely a standard. We want to set that standard if not exceed that and surpass that standard.”