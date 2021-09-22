Burke, Hickman set Ohio State's standard for secondary

COLUMBUS, Ohio — From the first moment Ohio State freshman cornerback Denzel Burke played under the lights of Division 1 college football, he was fine. He already knew what to expect, catching the attention of veteran teammates in the secondary.

“After Week 1, everybody was kind of watching. He didn’t act like a freshman,” Ohio State sophomore safety Ronnie Hickman said. “He continues to make plays every time they throw at him.”

But those aren't the only players who saw what Burke could do.

From the first day of practice at Ohio State, Burke had a chance to see what he could do against who he views as the top two receivers in the country: Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

Burke views Olave and Wilson as the perfect path to emulating those award-winning cornerbacks that have roamed the sidelines of Ohio Stadium before: that physicality, that presence at the line of scrimmage, no matter how many years he’s played for the Buckeyes.

Burke exudes confidence, letting opposing receivers know he’s the top dog and that they are not going to win this one-on-one.

“I guard the best players in the nation,” Burke said. “Going against other teams, I really don’t worry too much. I’m kind of settled in and I just know what they are going to give me are not what Chris or Garrett are going to give me or any of the guys here.”

That confidence has shown up in the first three games, leading Ohio State with six pass deflections along with 10 tackles — seven solo and three assisted. But Burke has been a part of a unit that’s struggled with allowing the big play and allowing receivers to find wide-open looks in soft spots of the zone, allowing an average of 289.7 passing yards per game.



