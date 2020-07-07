BuckeyeGrove - Buford discusses how he'll follow up MVP performance in 2019 TBT

Buford discusses how he'll follow up MVP performance in 2019 TBT
A year after being crowned TBT champion and tournament MVP, William Buford is back and ready for another ride.
Always a consistent scorer during his four years at Ohio State, Buford ended his career tied for No. 3 on the Ohio State all-time scoring list with 1,990 points. His 2019 TBT was no different- he led Carmen’s Crew in scoring, tallying 107 points in the team’s six wins.
Buford takes very little credit for his MVP performance last summer, though.
“My teammates obviously have trust in me to score the ball. I trust my coaches- Sully has been doing a great job, Evan has too,” Buford said. “They put me in a great position to score, and my teammates put me in a great position to become MVP.”
Carmen’s Crew coach Jared Sullinger added that he rarely has to do much coaching with a team of veteran winners like Buford.
“The way these guys are talking in the practice, the leadership of Dave Lighty, Will Buford, Jon Diebler, Aaron Craft, like, those guys I literally can throw out there and turn my back because I know they’re gonna bring it every single night.”
That core of veterans that Sullinger mentioned are all returnees to the tournament. There is one new, yet familiar face, however. Deshaun Thomas joins Carmen’s Crew this year after finishing No. 7 in scoring in the Euroleague in 2019-20.
The Thomas and Buford combination gives the Buckeye alumni a deadly one-two punch. In the 2012 NCAA Tournament, the two combined for 162 points in five games. Buford knocked down 18 three-pointers in last year’s tournament, and Thomas has proven himself to be a threat from everywhere on the court at every level he has played at.
“We have an extra scorer, an extra rebounder. He’s one of the best offensive rebounders I’ve ever seen. He has a knack for where the ball’s coming off the rim,” Buford said. “Like I said, he can score any way on the floor, anywhere you want, and I think if he comes in and does what he does he’ll be great.”
Thomas thinks he can compliment Buford’s scoring prowess in moments when the offense is running dry.
“E.T. spoke on it- there were some moments where they’d go eight trips down without scoring, and I felt like watching that, they needed that piece,” Thomas said. “And I think I can fit into that piece, of getting those buckets, especially with the second unit, so we won’t have those dry moments. I think adding me onto that this year is gonna be something special.”
Along with Thomas, Buford has played alongside seven of his current Carmen’s Crew teammates, including two seasons with Craft. The pair won 65 games and made a Final Four together.
With the 2020 TBT being Craft’s last run as a full-time basketball player, Buford said he’ll always appreciate how simple Craft made the game for him.
“It’s always great playing with Craft. He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever played with,” Buford said. “You don’t really realize it. When I left college and then played again with him in the summer you realize how easy he makes the game for you as a point guard and as a leader. So of course I’m going to miss playing with him.”
Craft has always been a team-first player. He credits his former Buckeye teammates with providing some light during the pandemic.
“I really look forward to coming back and being around these guys in the summer, and that's what really kind of helped bring a little bit of normalcy to this entire situation going on in the world right now,” Craft said. “It’s coming back, getting in a gym with these guys and talking, telling jokes, being with one another and just having a ton of fun.”
He and Buford played a massive role in one of the biggest games in TBT history, when Carmen’s Crew knocked off the previously 29-0 Overseas Elite in the 2019 semifinals.
Buford was the team’s second-leading scorer, and he hit a huge putback layup during the Elam Ending to put Carmen’s Crew up four. He had the highest plus/minus of any Carmen’s Crew player in the victory.
But Buford downplayed any possible foreshadowing of another battle between the sides, instead focusing on the immediate future.
“We take it one game at a time,” Buford said. “If Overseas Elite is our opponent, then we’ll worry about them. But we’re worried about House of ‘Paign right now.”
Sullinger agrees with Buford’s next-game approach, and adds that there are things to be learned from the Overseas Elite dynasty.
“The biggest thing is, we became the hunters to the prey,” Sullinger said. “Now everybody wants a piece of Carmen’s Crew just because we won it. We beat Overseas Elite last year, nobody has ever done that. They were on a four-year run. That type of excellence you don’t see often, in any type of sport, and what I’ve learned from them is, every night they brought it.”
House of ‘Paign is the first test for Buford and Carmen’s Crew. The team stars seven former Illinois players, making the matchup a battle of Big Ten alumni.
Buford faced Illinois nine times in his Buckeye career, notching six wins against them.
He’s confident that he’ll continue his history of shutting down the Illini.
“They’re a pretty good team,” Buford said. “But I feel if we come out and do what we do, play our game, follow the game plan that we have, we’ll be fine.”
No matter the circumstances, the 2019 MVP is far from done with his TBT success. He’s ready for more, even with the tournament’s different feel this summer.
“I don’t feel any different- the only thing different is quarantine, to me personally,” Buford said. “I think we got much better this year as a team and I think we’ll do just fine if we stick together and play how we play.”
No. 1 seed Carmen’s Crew will take on No. 16 House of ‘Paign at 4 p.m. on Wednesday on ESPN.