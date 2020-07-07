BuckeyeGrove - Buford discusses how he'll follow up MVP performance in 2019 TBT

A year after being crowned TBT champion and tournament MVP, William Buford is back and ready for another ride.

Always a consistent scorer during his four years at Ohio State, Buford ended his career tied for No. 3 on the Ohio State all-time scoring list with 1,990 points. His 2019 TBT was no different- he led Carmen’s Crew in scoring, tallying 107 points in the team’s six wins.

Buford takes very little credit for his MVP performance last summer, though.

“My teammates obviously have trust in me to score the ball. I trust my coaches- Sully has been doing a great job, Evan has too,” Buford said. “They put me in a great position to score, and my teammates put me in a great position to become MVP.”

Carmen’s Crew coach Jared Sullinger added that he rarely has to do much coaching with a team of veteran winners like Buford.

“The way these guys are talking in the practice, the leadership of Dave Lighty, Will Buford, Jon Diebler, Aaron Craft, like, those guys I literally can throw out there and turn my back because I know they’re gonna bring it every single night.”

That core of veterans that Sullinger mentioned are all returnees to the tournament. There is one new, yet familiar face, however. Deshaun Thomas joins Carmen’s Crew this year after finishing No. 7 in scoring in the Euroleague in 2019-20.

The Thomas and Buford combination gives the Buckeye alumni a deadly one-two punch. In the 2012 NCAA Tournament, the two combined for 162 points in five games. Buford knocked down 18 three-pointers in last year’s tournament, and Thomas has proven himself to be a threat from everywhere on the court at every level he has played at.

“We have an extra scorer, an extra rebounder. He’s one of the best offensive rebounders I’ve ever seen. He has a knack for where the ball’s coming off the rim,” Buford said. “Like I said, he can score any way on the floor, anywhere you want, and I think if he comes in and does what he does he’ll be great.”

Thomas thinks he can compliment Buford’s scoring prowess in moments when the offense is running dry.

“E.T. spoke on it- there were some moments where they’d go eight trips down without scoring, and I felt like watching that, they needed that piece,” Thomas said. “And I think I can fit into that piece, of getting those buckets, especially with the second unit, so we won’t have those dry moments. I think adding me onto that this year is gonna be something special.”

Along with Thomas, Buford has played alongside seven of his current Carmen’s Crew teammates, including two seasons with Craft. The pair won 65 games and made a Final Four together.

With the 2020 TBT being Craft’s last run as a full-time basketball player, Buford said he’ll always appreciate how simple Craft made the game for him.

“It’s always great playing with Craft. He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever played with,” Buford said. “You don’t really realize it. When I left college and then played again with him in the summer you realize how easy he makes the game for you as a point guard and as a leader. So of course I’m going to miss playing with him.”

Craft has always been a team-first player. He credits his former Buckeye teammates with providing some light during the pandemic.



