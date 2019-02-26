Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said that he has seen Ahrens' development throughout the season and although he had 38 total points before his 29-point explosion tonight, Holtmann has seen a lot of maturity in the freshman.

Ohio State freshman forward Justin Ahrens had a career-day with 29 points, with 25 points and six three-point shots all came in a Buckeye second-half surge, also sophomore forward Kaleb Wesson was effective with 18 points with 10 of them also coming in the second half. Iowa freshman Joe Weiskamp led the Hawkeyes with 17 points in the defeat.

COLUMBUS, Ohio --The Ohio State Buckeyes (18-10, 8-9 Big Ten) beat the No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes (21-7, 10-7 Big Ten) by the score of 90-70 at the Schottenstein Center on Tuesday night and with the victory, the Buckeyes get their first win of the season over a ranked opponent.

"He is a kid who has really grown as the season has gone on," Holtmann said. "If you looked at him a month ago, he's a different player. The I love about Justin is that he's a confident kid, but his focus has been on finding a way to help the team play well."



The Buckeyes got back in the win column for their 18th win of the season as well as their 8th Big Ten victory and get closer and closer to securing an NCAA tournament bid with No. 14 Purdue and No. 19 Wisconsin still on the horizon.

Even after a career night for Ahrens and an Ohio State career-high freshman mark, Ahrens said that the performance from him feels great, but there are more important things at stake with just three games left before judgment comes for the NCAA Tournament.

"Honestly, that's great, but we are really just focused on punching our ticket to the tournament," Ahrens said. "And really, that's all on our mind right now. We are focused on that, getting better day by day and we're excited for it, so got to keep working."

Early in the game, the Hawkeyes jumped out to an early seven-point lead over the Buckeyes when they hit mid-range shots, while the Buckeyes struggled from behind the arc going 0-of-5, but the play of Kaleb Wesson the paint combined with a solid defensive effort brought the game to an early 7-7 tie at the under-16 timeout of the first half.

As the half went along, the Buckeyes started to find their rhythm shooting the ball hitting three of the next four three-point shots courtesy of freshman guard Duane Washington Jr. and junior forward Andre Wesson, that gave the Buckeyes a 22-18 lead at the under-7 timeout.

The Buckeyes would then get into trouble with turnovers and long stretches of missed shots as travel violations and weak perimeter shooting along with an effective Iowa offense gave the Hawkeyes the 31-25 at the under-4 timeout.

Although Ohio State had a rough first half at shooting three-point shots going 4-of-17 and shooting from the field with 41 percent, the Buckeyes managed to spearhead an 11-8 run to regain the lead at 36-33 going into the second half.

Washington Jr. led the charge for the Buckeyes in the first half with a team-high and game-high 10 points while going 2-of-4 from behind the arc. Iowa junior Ryan Kriener led the Hawkeyes in scoring with eight points shooting 80 percent from the field.

The second half started off with a bang for Ohio State with all aspects of their game firing on all cylinders, Ahrens and senior guard C.J. Jackson hit a few three-point shots while Wesson took control in the paint with a bevy of rebounds and a thunderous dunk to put the Buckeyes on top by a score of 51-42 at the under-16 timeout.

The Buckeyes' Wesson continued to put his stamp on the game with back-to-back basket-and-one plays to give him 10 points in the second half and 17 points overall as well as a 62-52 Buckeye lead at the under-11 timeout.

Ohio State continued to expand their lead, not just with the second half performance of Kaleb Wesson, but also with Ahrens who gathered another pair of three-point shots and three free-throws by being fouled beyond the arch stretching his second-half total to 15 points and his game total to 19 points for a Buckeye lead of 74-59 at the under-8 timeout.

The combo of Ahrens and Kaleb Wesson in the second half was a dynamite combination for the Buckeyes as they had a combined 36 points with Ahrens hitting 86 percent of his three-point shots tonight and that success led defenders to cheat to the outside leaving Wesson all alone inside.