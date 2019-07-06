News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-06 12:18:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Buckeyes working to get visit from Rivals100 linebacker

Asngyopybvcny8vil8ov
Sewell is hoping to visit Ohio State soon.
Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove
@MarcGivlerBG
Recruiting Analyst

Ohio State is most likely finished adding linebackers to its 2020 recruiting class after a pair of recent commitments at the position. That is unless Rivals100 product Noah Sewell becomes a realist...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}