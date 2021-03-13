BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes withstand more late game adversity to advance to finals

INDIANAPOLIS – The Buckeyes have been anything but boring this year and Saturday was no different as Ohio State once again held a double-digit lead after the final media timeout only to have to hold on for dear life for a 68-67 win and a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. The top-seeded Wolverines had a shot to steal this game, but a Mike Smith shot would not go as the Buckeyes fumbled their way toward the final horn. Duane Washington led all scorers with 24 points, 19 of them in the second half. EJ Liddell had 18 with 13 in the second frame. No other Buckeye scored in double figures. Michigan was led by Hunter Dickinson and his 21 points, Eli Brooks had 12 points in a game where neither team shot better than 45-percent. A very different game than the last time around when the Wolverines escaped Columbus (Ohio) with a road win.

Two days ago the Buckeyes saw a 12-point lead cut down to one-point in 99 seconds against Minnesota, and on Saturday the Buckeyes would possess that same 12-point lead with 3:18 left on the clock and the game would be cut to just one point with 48 seconds left on the Chaundee Brown three-pointer. Ohio State had a chance to add to the lead, but CJ Walker was whistled for stepping on the baseline with 28.7 seconds left on the clock, giving the Wolverines a shot to win it with the shot clock off. Fortunately for the Buckeyes, a good look did not go. Ohio State would go without Kyle Young in this game who suffered a concussion in the Buckeye win over Purdue on Friday while Michigan would go without Isaiah Livers who is shut down with a stress injury to his right foot. Both teams would have to find answers to address major pieces. The first half of the game was far from a thing of beauty, in fact it was downright ugly. The two teams combined to go 18-60 from the floor and Ohio State was 0-4 from the free throw line, a major reason why the Buckeyes went to the locker room down one instead of up one or more. Ohio State only hit four shots from inside the arc while knocking down six from three-point range. It was common sense that the Buckeyes would need an outside shot in this game to combat the Michigan defense, but nobody was really expecting to see that type of futility as Ohio State would only have eight points in the paint over the course of the first 20 minutes. It was not much better for Michigan during the first 20 minutes however as the Wolverines would only hit eight shots from the floor, just two from distance and find the Buckeyes holding a plus-five rebounding edge. Michigan was not bad from the line however, scoring nine of its 27 points from the charity stripe.