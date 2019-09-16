The Buckeyes will have to get their night moves on in Lincoln (Neb.) as it was announced on Monday that the upcoming game at Nebraska will be a night game with a 7:30pm kickoff on ABC.

This will be Ohio State’s first night game of the season after playing their first three games in the 12pm slot and moving to the 3:30pm slot for this week’s game against Miami (Ohio).



The Buckeyes defeated Nebraska last season in a 36-31 contest that saw the Huskers take a 21-16 lead to the locker room before the Buckeyes put up 14 third quarter points to get some breathing room before the Huskers made it close down the stretch in the final three minutes but could not overcome the Ohio State lead.

The Buckeyes are 6-1 all-time against Nebraska with the only loss occurring in Lincoln during the 2011 season in a game where Ohio State could not hold on to a 27-6 lead.

Ryan Day’s Buckeyes will now play in a stretch of night games with Michigan State and Northwestern already announced as games under the lights. The Buckeyes will have an open week between those two games however during the October 12th week of games before playing on a rare Friday night at Northwestern.

There is still the potential that Wisconsin could be a night game and of course fans are hoping that Ohio State’s home game against Penn State could be a night game as well but with that game taking place in late November, it could be doubtful that everyone would be on the same page for a November 23rd night game.