COLUMBUS, Ohio – As the Buckeyes move into its second season under Ryan Day, the defensive coaching staff has ideas on how to improve, and like last year, Pete Werner will be a key cog in those adjustments.

Last season, Werner’s athleticism pushed the Bullet position into near extinction. Entering year two under the new coaching staff, his versatility may lead him to taking more snaps at the inside linebacker position in order to help this year's group find similar success to last year's defense.

“It’s important to note that we had one of the top defenses in the country last year,” Werner said. “Just trying to build on that and have the same expectations for last year. We know that it was that last year and right now we’re just focused on little things: running the football, making plays, tagging off on the runner and kind of just taking the new calls that we’re getting and using them as install. Obviously, it’s a little sloppy right now, but we’ll build on that as spring ball comes up.”