Buckeyes well represented in updated Rivals100
The new edition of the Rivals100 is out and the Buckeyes are well represented with 10 commits on the list of the nation’s top-100 players. For those of you who were promised no math, that means that 10-percent of the nation’s top-100 players are committed to the Buckeyes.
But what might an even more scary proposition is that another 10-plus prospects in the R100 that are not committed to the Buckeyes, could be committed to the Buckeyes by the time that this is all said and done.
Now, that is highly unlikely to happen, especially with the Buckeyes already sitting at 18 commitments, but it just goes once again to show how strong that the Ohio State recruiting brand is currently and how Ohio State in a lot of ways is out there “selecting” just as much as it is out there “recruiting” with so many top prospects interested in the Buckeyes.
The biggest news of this rankings release came out on Monday when both Tunmise Adeleye and Donovan Jackson each were awarded their fifth star, giving Ohio State three five-star commits, with Jack Sawyer maintaining his position at No. 8.
There is still a long way until National Signing Day, either December or February, but the three five-stars matches the number that Ohio State signed in the class of 2020 with Paris Johnson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming.
Of course as players move up the rankings, by nature that means that everyone below them runs the chances of sliding down a couple of spots, and that did happen with seven of Ohio State’s commits in the Rivals100, but no player slid down more than three spots by the things everything was sorted out.
This update to the Rivals100 was a very limited update with the lack of a camp circuit for the most part and the absence of spring football in many states that have that on their calendars, Ohio not being one of those states.
Because of that, only 10 players saw movement up in the rankings while many either maintained their position or slightly slid due to the numbers.
|Ranking
|Player
|Change
|
8.
|
None
|
15.
|
+29
|
16.
|
+34
|
26.
|
-2
|
35.
|
-2
|
42.
|
-3
|
67.
|
-2
|
74.
|
-2
|
77.
|
-3
|
79.
|
-3
Only two names entered the R100 from outside of the R100 with both Ty Thompson and Kyron Ware-Hudson jumping into the top-100 list. Ohio State is not involved with either player as both are committed to the University of Oregon.
There was not a lot of movement with Ohio State’s top recruiting targets in terms of climbing or falling in the rankings, but with names like J.T. Tuimoloau, Emeka Egbuka, Hudson Wolfe, Tywone Malone and JC Latham… just to name a few still out there, it could be an exciting run to the finish line for the Buckeyes once the NCAA-mandated dead period is lifted and visits can resume.
|Ranking
|Player
|Change
|
4.
|
None
|
11.
|
None
|
13.
|
None
|
28.
|
-2
|
31.
|
-2
|
40.
|
-2
|
44.
|
-3
|
50.
|
-2
|
52.
|
-2
|
75.
|
-2
|
81.
|
-3
Be sure to keep it locked in here on Wednesday as the Rivals250 is released.