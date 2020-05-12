The new edition of the Rivals100 is out and the Buckeyes are well represented with 10 commits on the list of the nation’s top-100 players. For those of you who were promised no math, that means that 10-percent of the nation’s top-100 players are committed to the Buckeyes.

But what might an even more scary proposition is that another 10-plus prospects in the R100 that are not committed to the Buckeyes, could be committed to the Buckeyes by the time that this is all said and done.

Now, that is highly unlikely to happen, especially with the Buckeyes already sitting at 18 commitments, but it just goes once again to show how strong that the Ohio State recruiting brand is currently and how Ohio State in a lot of ways is out there “selecting” just as much as it is out there “recruiting” with so many top prospects interested in the Buckeyes.

The biggest news of this rankings release came out on Monday when both Tunmise Adeleye and Donovan Jackson each were awarded their fifth star, giving Ohio State three five-star commits, with Jack Sawyer maintaining his position at No. 8.