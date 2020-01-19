As Ohio State works to keep Cam Martinez in the fold, there are still questions about whether or not it is necessary to add another defensive back to its 2020 recruiting class. Columbus Walnut Ridge product Qian Magwood has been on the radar for more than a year and has continued to have communication with Ohio State staff members in recent weeks.

On Saturday, linebackers coach Al Washington was in Kettering (Ohio) to watch Magwood on the basketball floor. Magwood helped the Walnut Ridge football program into the OHSAA playoffs this past fall and is now helping the basketball program get on a roll. Walnut Ridge cruised past Cincinnati Woodward on Saturday afternoon at the Flyin' to the Hoop Invitational.

"Basketball is going real good," said Magwood. "We've won six straight now, just taking it one game at a time."

Magwood had some low-major opportunities in basketball but says he is now completely focused on football when it comes to his recruiting process and where he will spend his collegiate future.

"Coach Al (Washington) and coach (Ed) Terwilliger were here today so I'm probably going to talk to them at some point," Magwood explained. "I'm looking forward to setting up some officials these last couple of weeks."

With Shaun Wade returning to Columbus for a fourth season, that is one less body the Buckeyes are likely to add to the recruiting class, but Ohio State has remained in touch with Magwood throughout the winter despite the numbers crunch.

"They haven't really given me any insight about the numbers or anything," he explained. "They've just been keeping in contact though, touching base, keeping me updated."

Growing up just minutes from campus, a late offer from the Buckeyes would be very meaningful for Magwood.

"Of course having the hometown team would mean the most to you," he said. "It's humbling having them be a part of your recruiting process."

Ohio State isn't the only Big Ten school showing interest. Another Midwest program has turned up the heat in recent days.

"Michigan State came in (Friday), coach (Mike) Tressel," Magwood recalled. "They were just telling me how they like my size and everything. They want to get me on campus. They wanted me to come up there this weekend but I had basketball so we're hopefully going to set something up here real soon."

The Spartans would be an appealing option for one of Ohio's top prospects.

"It would be a great opportunity," he said. "It's a great school, great campus. I had a cousin that went up there so I'm kind of familiar with it."



