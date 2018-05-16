When Ohio State's week three game against TCU was moved to Cowboys Stadium (also known as Jerry World) in Arlington (Texas) it was a forgone conclusion that it would be a primetime game. On Wednesday, any doubts were erased as ESPN announced that the September 15th game would in fact be part of ABC's Saturday Night Football (WSYX-TV Channel 6 in Columbus).

It joins a strong lineup of Saturday Night Football games to start the season with Louisville vs. Alabama in week one and Penn State vs. Pittsburgh in week two.

The game will kick off at 8:00pm (EDT) and will be the 7th ever matchup between Ohio State and TCU with the Buckeyes holding a 4-1-1 record in the previous six, all of the games taking place in Columbus (Ohio). The two teams have not met since 1973, a 37-3 win by the Buckeyes.

This will be a battle of top-20 teams according to ESPN's "Way-Too-Early Top-25" with Ohio State checking in at No. 4 and TCU ranked as No. 16 in the pre-pre-season poll. Each team is coming off of a bowl win with Ohio State winning in the very same building in the Cotton Bowl against USC and TCU winning in the state of Texas as well taking part in the Alamo Bowl.

Ohio State opens the season on September first against Pac-12 foe Oregon State and then will host Big Ten East rival Rutgers in week two before the primetime tilt. TCU opens the season at home with a game against Southern University (FCS) and then makes the short trip to SMU for a week two game in advance of facing off with the Buckeyes.