COLUMBUS, Ohio – Never a slow day around the Ohio State football program. Just when it seems as if the Buckeyes have fixed a multitude of on-field issues and not a moment too soon with just two weeks left in the season the theater of the bizarre re-opened when Brett McMurphy of WatchStadium.com filed a report with accusations that former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith used a racial slur toward former Ohio State player Trevon Grimes and that it may have led to his eventual transfer out of the Ohio State program.

It was learned upon the time of Grimes' transfer that he left Ohio State to go back to the state of Florida to be closer to his mother who was undergoing some health issues. It was later learned that she was diagnosed with stage IV cancer.

The accused allegation supposedly took place in September of 2017 and said that Urban Meyer had tried to cover it up.

"Quite honestly it is the most preposterous thing I ever heard being involved in college athletics," Meyer said during his weekly spot on the Big Ten conference call.

There was no hesitation by The Ohio State University to refute these allegations immediately and leaving no room for any misinterpretation.

"The Ohio State University unequivocally and vehemently disputes the unfounded allegations by Brett McMurphy," university president Michael Drake said via a statement. "Any allegations of racism are outrageous and false. The university told McMurphy that we have found no evidence to support these allegations.

"Reporting in this manner is irresponsible, inflammatory and a severe invasion of privacy of a student athlete and his family as well as a baseless personal attack on Coach Meyer. It is regrettable that McMurphy and his employer would use such poor judgment in running this inaccurate story."

Meyer's direct boss, Director of Athletics Gene Smith echoed the same sentiment.

"The accusations made today by Brett McMurphy regarding our coach and the reasons for the transfer of Trevon Grimes are unequivocally false," Smith said. "Urban Meyer embraces diversity and would absolutely never support an environment of racism. It simply isn’t tolerated here. And as an African-American, football player and collegiate administrator, I personally can say that our coaches, student-athletes and support staff know there is no place for any such behavior within our programs, at The Ohio State University or anywhere."

Ohio State was made aware that this story could be coming in advance and was not caught off guard when the story made its way to the internet on Tuesday morning.

"They acted aggressively and got very involved immediately with it," Meyer added. "They interviewed up to 10 people and I was kept abreast of it as it was going because my first reaction was like everyone's around here, irate. And our players were over-the-top irate, they came to see me and they were, I mean, extremely upset that kind of accusation would be made about something that is absolutely not tolerated."

While Murphy claimed to have multiple sources the primary source of the story was Grimes' father, LeBron, who has not been part of Grimes' life for quite some time and estranged from Grimes' mother, Leah.

Grimes would go on to add that he flew to Ohio State to help his son leave Ohio State quickly after the supposed event took place.

The motivation of LeBron and the sincerity of his alleged statements have been called into question by the Grimes family and others.

"How that became a story, I think they were trying to say that we made up a story about cancer or something and once again, I have never heard of anything like this before in my life," Meyer said.

Meyer would go on to say that he would certainly look into legal action but as a public figure it might be hard to see a case go anywhere.

"I don’t understand the rules and the laws of the land that say that you can just accuse people of something that did not happen," Meyer said.

The Buckeyes have to get ready for their final road trip of the regular season with a game at Maryland. The Buckeyes tried to have business as usual at practice on Tuesday but there is no doubt this issue was talked about at length with many players going to social media to slam McMurphy's report and support their head coach.

"All of that stuff is foolishness and this team right here knows what a great person that coach Meyer is and what the program stands for, the rest of that stuff, we are not even focused on," offensive coordinator Ryan Day said after Tuesday practice. "There have been a lot of things that have been said this year and it has not bothered this team so it says a lot about the leaders and the culture of the team."