Buckeyes turn an ugly game into a real gem
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Much of the first 30-some minutes of Tuesday's game between Ohio State and Michigan could be described as a lump of coal, but we know what happens when you apply enough pressure to said lump of coal. That pressure led to an exciting final five minutes of action as the Buckeyes and Wolverines traded the lead 19 times over the course of the game and the Buckeyes would eventually go on to win a 61-58 decision.
Kaleb Wesson would lead Ohio State with 23 points and 12 rebounds while Duane Washington would have 17 key points and Kyle Young would have 12 as they accounted for the bulk of Ohio State's scoring.
"I am proud of our guys, I thought we had great plays from a lot of guys," Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said. "Players win games and I thought that Kaleb was fantastic tonight leading the way."
Michigan would be led by 15 points from Zavier Simpson and 11 points from back-up big man Austin Davis.
This game would see its final lead change happen with less than a minute left when Washington would drain a big three-ball to give Ohio State a 57-56 lead at the time.
"After the timeout we had a game plan, Kaleb was making great plays towards the end of the game," Washington recounted. "He had two on the ball and he found me at the top of the key, and I was just ready to knock it down."
Washington was 4-18 in the previous three games from three-point range but never hesitated.
"I shot it like every other shot I shoot," Washington added. "I shot it with confidence, and it does feel good to make one."
That play would be followed up by one of the stranger plays of the season as Kyle Young would draw a foul but the referees went to the scorer's table to review the play and would eventually assess a flagrant one on Simpson for pulling Young down by his jersey and ripping his jersey to the point where he had to change to a backup uniform top.
"That was crazy, I never have had my jersey ripped before," Young said.
Simpson would drain his free throws to give the Wolverines the lead back with the clock stopped but Young would hit his as the entirety of Crisler Arena would come down hard on him and make it very uncomfortable.
"I practice free throws every day and try and stay calm," Young added. "That was probably the loudest that place has ever got, for me shooting free throws anyways."
The Buckeyes would end up making a pair of free throws with less than 20 seconds left to go up by three and after multiple timeouts, the Wolverines would have a shot at the buzzer from Eli Brooks that did not go but would have forced overtime if it did.
The first half was all Kaleb Wesson as he would have 15 of Ohio State 28 first half points including going 3-5 from beyond the arc. No other Ohio State player would have more than four first-half points. Washington and Young would each have four points as the Buckeyes would somehow shoot 41.4-percent from the floor.
"My team was finding me in the right spots and the coaches put me in the right spots to succeed and my teammates found me," Kaleb Wesson said.
Michigan would hold a seven-rebound edge in the first half including being plus-four on the offensive glass. Ohio State would end up being out-rebounded by 11, 42-31.
One other major discrepancy early would be the fouls as Ohio State would get called for eight infractions while the Wolverines would only get called for three. Both Wessons would each have two first-half calls as well as Justin Ahrens off the bench. Ohio State would not attempt a first-half free throw while Michigan would go a perfect five-for-five from the line.
Ohio State would take a nine-point lead in the first half, but old issues of offensive inefficiency and cold shooting would see that lead evaporate as Ohio State would ultimately surrender the lead on a Fritz Wagner three-pointer, 22-21.
To the credit of the Buckeyes, they would answer on the next possession as Ahrens would find himself free for a three-pointer and Ohio State would go right back up, 24-22.
Ohio State never could get much separation for the remainder of the half and could only get up by four points before Brooks would hit a three-pointer in the final minute and get the home team within one.
The second half would get off to a slow start as well, something to be expected by two teams that did not shoot well for the entire night with Ohio State somehow breaking the 42-percent mark and Michigan would be held just shy of 39-percent.
Fritz Wagner would hit a three to give Michigan the lead, the first of 16 second half lead changes and then Washington would match him with his own three as the sophomore would score 13 points in the second half.
The back-and-forth would go on and on but at no point for the first 35-some minutes of the game did it really look like an aesthetically pleasing games as there were plenty of empty possessions and wild shots. That could be good defense but there was also just some bad offense to be had on Tuesday night.
Neither team would open up larger than a four-point lead in the half as this game hovered largely as a one-possession game.
Ohio State's shooting from the line was a problem and even though Ohio State finished 6-10 from the charity stripe, a missed front end of a one-and-one by Kaleb Wesson seemed like the thing that might doom the Buckeyes as they were clinging to a one-point lead at the time.
The Buckeyes did find a way to gut it out and win a close game, something that they struggled to do since the loss to West Virginia in Cleveland and the hope is that this is going to be something that the Buckeyes can build upon.
"That is something that we are still kind of learning and working through and figure out what is best for this group and learn to go where with the ball," Holtmann said. "I think when you are in this league you don't make too much of a couple close losses or even a couple of close wins. You are really just trying to evaluate what your execution looks like late."
There won't be a lot of time for the Buckeyes to celebrate as they remain on the road for their next game, a Sunday afternoon contest in Madison (Wisc.) against the Badgers before returning home to host Rutgers on Tuesday.