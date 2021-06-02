Buckeyes to host several talented rising juniors on campus on June 2

We're one day removed from the official end of the dead period, but Ohio State is making a splash already. After hosting a pair of commits and rising junior Luke Montgomery yesterday, the Buckeyes are slated to welcome a multitude of players on campus on June 2. The reason for this is that the program is putting on the first of six one-day game camps this month. Overall, today's list of visitors features a priority 2022 target, several 2023 Rivals100 prospects and a pair of four-stars from the Midwest.

Some may be confused here as Christen Miller was in yesterday's edition of this piece. After tweeting that he would visit on June 1, and his teammate confirming with us that they would be visiting that day, Miller is now set to take his unofficial visit on Wednesday. We weren't able to confirm if Miller will be attending Ohio State's camp or just visiting the school. We'll known soon, however, as BuckeyeGrove's Griffin Strom and Kevin Noon are going to be at the camp, and will have updates from Columbus. Miller is one of the Buckeyes' top 2022 defensive tackle targets, and they'll get a chance to be his first and last visits of the month.

For the second time in the span of three months, Alex "Sonny" Styles will be on Ohio State's campus. The No. 26 overall rising junior on Rivals.com checked out their spring game in April, and will get to speak with the coaches in person today. Given Styles' talent, his close proximity to Columbus, and the fact that he's a legacy prospect, he's arguably one of, if not the top, 2023 targets on the Buckeyes' board. We will be catching up with Styles following today's trip but, in the meantime, you can check out our most recent update on him HERE.

Thus far, the Buckeyes have offered just one quarterback in the 2023 class: Malachi Nelson. From the looks of it, however, it appears as if Nelson is likely headed elsewhere at the next level. Ryan Day and company could consider expanding their 2023 QB board, which could happen soon as several rising juniors at the position are slated to showcase their skill sets in front of the coaching staff today. Nico Iamaleava is traveling from California to be in attendance for Wednesday's camp. He's currently in possession of offers from the likes of Georgia, Oregon, Texas A&M, and USC. Four-star recruit Eli Holstein confirmed with us yesterday that he is set to throw in front of the coaches at this camp. Holstein has had a big spring as he's reeled in seven offers since the start of April, so we'll see if the Buckeyes join the mix as well. Ohio State is more than familiar with quarterbacks who played high school football in Kennessaw (Georgia), which is where Justin Fields hailed from. Malachi Singleton will be making the trek up from the city to attend today's camp, and will also be touring the school afterward.

A pair of four-star 2023 prospects from the Midwest are slated to camp at Ohio State today. Starting off with Amir Herring, the offensive lineman out of West Bloomfield (Michigan) has actually been in touch with the Buckeyes' staff. He told Kevin Noon last month that he's spoken with Kennedy Cook and Greg Studrawa, and praised the program for their development of o-linemen. He's definitely one of the top candidates from Wednesday's camp to earn an offer from Ohio State, and will be camping during the morning session. Switching over to Anthony Brown, the 5-foot-10, 162-pound wideout hails from Springfield (Ohio), which is less than an hour from Columbus. He currently holds offers from a dozen colleges, including ones from Kentucky, Tennessee and Wisconsin. What's interesting here is that Buckeyes wide receiver assistant Billy Fessler and Ohio State football's official Twitter account both follow him on Twitter, so Brown is definitely on their radar.