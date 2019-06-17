News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-17 21:02:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Buckeyes to host nation's top running back

Ngf7aeqcv2c4dcem5ex4
Evans adds to a huge visitor weekend for the Buckeyes. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove
@MarcGivlerBG
Recruiting Analyst

What is shaping up to be one of the biggest recruiting weekends at Ohio State in recent memory has added a little extra juice if that was possible. Houston (Texas) North Shore running back Zachary ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}