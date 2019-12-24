SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Many observers think that this upcoming Fiesta Bowl game could be one that pushes the upper limits of the scoreboard as both teams bring prolific offenses into this national semifinal game for the College Playoff Semifinals.

Sure, both the Buckeyes and Tigers both have top-flight defenses as well, but it is also safe to say that Ohio State has not faced an offense like Clemson's and the other way around.

The Ohio State defense has spent plenty of time preparing for an offense that has one of the nation's top quarterbacks in Trevor Lawrence along with a potent home run-hitting running back in Travis Etienne and some freakishly good wide receivers in Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins.