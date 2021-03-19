BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes to be without Kyle Young vs. Oral Roberts

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Buckeyes will be without forward Kyle Young for their tournament opening game against Oral Roberts sources have told BuckeyeGrove.com. The news was first reported by Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

Young was injured during the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis last week and the senior forward has not seen action sense, nor has he been on the bench with the team after entering the concussion protocol and later being diagnosed with a concussion.

Young's status is unknown moving forward, provided the Buckeyes are able to get past their first-round opponent at 3pm on Friday afternoon in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament. The Buckeyes would draw the winner of the Florida versus Virginia Tech match-up in a Sunday game.

Ohio State is currently a 15.5-point favorite in its game and while having Young would certainly help the cause, the Buckeyes are not facing a larger team with the Golden Eagles of ORU, a team that relies heavily on the outside shot and does not have a player taller than 6-foot-8, a departure from what Ohio State had seen within Big Ten play, where the Buckeyes were generally the smaller team.

Musa Jallow has stepped into the starting lineup in Young's absence and it will be important for players like Zed Key and Seth Towns to pick up minutes that might go to Young.