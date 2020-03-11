Amid growing concerns domestically regarding the coronavirus, Ohio State has suspended several recruiting activities through April 20th, head football coach Ryan Day announced on Twitter Wednesday evening.

Per Day's post, Ohio State will not host prospects for unofficial or official visits through April 20th. Assistant football coaches will also be grounded when the Spring Evaluation Period opens up on April 15th. If the current NCAA calendar holds up, the Buckeyes' assistants would be prohibited from traveling for the first six days of the period, a time of year when assistant coaches are out on the road visiting high schools and evaluating prospects in person.

The Spring Evaluation Period is set to run from April 15th through May 31st, though with the unpredictability of the situation, it is possible that the NCAA could step in and alter its schedule for this spring and summer.



