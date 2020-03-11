Buckeyes suspend recruiting visits, coaches travel over coronavirus concern
Amid growing concerns domestically regarding the coronavirus, Ohio State has suspended several recruiting activities through April 20th, head football coach Ryan Day announced on Twitter Wednesday evening.
Per Day's post, Ohio State will not host prospects for unofficial or official visits through April 20th. Assistant football coaches will also be grounded when the Spring Evaluation Period opens up on April 15th. If the current NCAA calendar holds up, the Buckeyes' assistants would be prohibited from traveling for the first six days of the period, a time of year when assistant coaches are out on the road visiting high schools and evaluating prospects in person.
The Spring Evaluation Period is set to run from April 15th through May 31st, though with the unpredictability of the situation, it is possible that the NCAA could step in and alter its schedule for this spring and summer.
We will suspend all official and unofficial visits to our campus through April 20 while we continue to monitor and adjust to today’s changing issues. In addition, our coaches will not recruit off campus this spring while we follow the university’s new temporary travel guidelines.— Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) March 11, 2020