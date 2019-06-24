It wasn't just about the official visitors this weekend at Ohio State. The Buckeyes also hosted a select group of rising junior prospects for unofficial visits, including a BBQ in The Shoe event. Tunmise Adeleye was among that select group of prospects. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive end out of Katy (Texas) Tompkins High spent the entire weekend in Columbus.

"I had really high expectations leading into the visit and OSU definitely exceeded them," Adeleye told BuckeyeGrove.com on Sunday. "Everyone was very friendly and they made me feel at home."

Adeleye was able to spend a lot of time with the coaching staff over the weekend, particularly with new defensive coordinator Greg Mattison.

"My favorite part of the visit was having lunch with Coach Mattison and his wife Ann," he recalled. "Coach Mattison's message to me was that I am his number one priority in the 2021 class and that he’s going to do everything in his power to get me to be a Buckeye."

The athletic pass-rusher has called Ohio State a dream school of his following a recent offer from the Buckeyes.

"They contend for national championships and have a tradition of developing elite defensive linemen," he stated. "It’s as simple as that."

Adeleye is an early member of the Rivals100 for the 2021 recruiting class, checking in at No. 71 overall in the initial release.