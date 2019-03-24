While the 2021 class is still a long way from signing, it is going to be very important for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes to land a top signal caller in that cycle. LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy product J.J. McCarthy has emerged as a prime target for the Buckeyes in the 2021 class and McCarthy made his much anticipated return visit to Columbus over the weekend.

"I loved every bit of it," said McCarthy of the visit.



