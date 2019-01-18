COLUMBUS, Ohio--With the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes 22 games into their season, they remain as one of the top teams in the country, poised to capture a Big Ten title and earn their third-straight trip to the NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Tournament in late March.

However, there has been a troubling trend in their play all year as the schedule shifts to the Buckeyes' last 12 games of the season before heading to postseason play and the Big Ten Tournament.

The Buckeye team that shows up to start a normal two-game weekend series' on Friday is not the same team that shows up the night after on Saturday. Ohio State's record on Fridays is 5-4-2 with a goal differential at an even 32, while Saturday's squad boasts an 8-1-2 record while outscoring opponents 35-16.

While understanding that there is a stark contrast, Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik can't quite figure out the inconsistency of his hockey club, even with most of the talent from last year returning from a veteran Frozen Four team.

"The consistency thing, I think last year and if you go back to last year, we talked about how our team was always consistent all away across (the season)," Rohlik said. "This year, we have been a little bit up and down and that's something that we have to quickly find the answers to. At some point, we have to turn the page and be able to answer that question."

When looking to answer that question and examine the lineups on Fridays and Saturdays, one constant distinction can be made: That redshirt senior goaltender Sean Romeo has been in between the pipes on every first game of a series, while sophomore goaltender Tommy Nappier has closed every series this year with each goaltender playing 11 games.

Nappier has shined with a 1.58 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage, both are second-best in the country, and after having an MVP caliber season last year, Romeo has struggled with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.

Rohlik said that regardless of what the numbers say, the result good or bad shouldn't fall solely on the goaltenders and that they need to stick to their defensive system to make sure they are the better team no matter which day the game is played.

“It’s never a goalie’s fault. It’s a team’s fault, and certainly, we gotta be five-man connected with our goaltender instead of sometimes leaving him out to dry,” Rohlik said. “I think it has a lot to do with our team and our focus and our detail.”

Last week in the series against Michigan at home, the Buckeyes found themselves in the same trend that has plagued them all year and they fell victim to the Wolverines by the score of 2-1 in the opening game.

The following night, the Buckeyes came out and put together and suffocating defensive effort and used their transition game and special teams to bury Michigan with a 4-2 final.

Ohio State captain, senior forward and team-leading scorer Mason Jobst said that the resilience of his team has shown true more than ever this season, but the trend of falling behind and fighting back can't be an identity that this team can uphold any longer, because eventually, that type of game will catch up in the form of series sweeps.

“I think everyone was on the same page and we were all focused,” Jobst said. “It wasn’t like we’re on a five-game skid or anything like that, it was just let’s nip it in the bud right now before things get out of hand.”

Whether it is Romeo or Nappier in the crease, the Buckeyes haven't suffered a loss in back-to-back games all season long.

Rohlik said it is a testament to the leadership of Jobst and the other team captain and senior defenseman Sasha Larocque along with the culture that they have built in that with any loss, the Buckeyes will bring their very best effort in the next game to rectify the result.

“It’s the culture of this group. No one wants to lose a hockey game and especially doesn’t want to lose two in a row,” Rohlik said. “We want to turn things around on Fridays. Certainly the resilience of this group, the guys have been around a long time, we’ve got a great leadership group. They’re just determined not to let it happen back-to-back.”

Rohlik and his coaching staff know that this trend of inconsistency needs to stop because when the Buckeyes are deep in the postseason and reach single-elimination games in April, you won't have a chance at a mulligan if you drop the first and only game.