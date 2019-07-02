News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-02 08:27:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Buckeyes still pursuing nation's top cornerback

Uguczce9d7r7lkjiri4o
Ohio State hasn't given up in its pursuit of Elias Ricks.
Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove
@MarcGivlerBG
Recruiting Analyst

Despite a long-standing commitment to LSU, Ohio State has not slowed down its pursuit of five-star cornerback Elias Ricks. The nation's top rated prospect at his position chose LSU early over Ohio ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}