Fans of opposing programs had hoped that the Ohio State Buckeyes would take a step back in terms of recruiting success but that has not been the case as Ryan Day's class is among the nation's best so far for 2020.

Recruiting seems to be in good hands under Ryan Day as he looks to assemble his first full class as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes. The class of 2019 was a small class that has to be considered a transitional class in terms of who’s fingerprints are really on it, Day’s or Urban Meyer’s. When Meyer announced his retirement in December and Day took over after Ohio State’s 28-23 Rose Bowl win, there was a mad dash to try and keep the class of 2019 together and a strong framework for the class of 2020. That class of 2019 ranked well below usual Ohio State class rankings according to Rivals.com but it was also only a class of just 17 players and could not fill out the available 20 spots as part of the team rankings formula. Now the Buckeyes are sitting with the No. 4 class for 2020 and have a potential to make a run on the top spot and keep on climbing in the all-time Ohio State team class results. RELATED: Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings 2020 This class of 21, with kicker Jake Seibert still waiting to be evaluated (and likely gray shirting anyways) already sits as the No. 6 all-time Ohio State class as part of the Rivals.com-era (since 2002). And there is still a lot more on the way. Of course there is a long way to go until the December and February signing days and rankings will be updated several more times before they are locked in for historical purposes, but even with that, Day and his staff have more than picked up the baton of Ohio State’s recruiting effort and are carrying it to new distances. “Our staff is killing it,” Day said during Big Ten Football Media Days. “Doing a great job. It’s competitiveness, being ultra-competitive and find ways to win the battle and carry it over to the season. So far (it is) working in recruiting world. Empowering those guys and understanding everybody involved. If a kid commits it is not just head coach or position coach, it’s everybody in that building. There’s this family environment going on.”

All-time Ohio State Team Recruiting Rankings - Rivals.com Rank Year Commits Points 1. 2018 26 3,192 2. 2017 21 3,078 3. 2013 24 2,903 4. 2014 23 2,734 5. 2016 25 2,704 6. 2020 21 2,569 7. 2015 25** 2,528 8. 2008 20 2,481 9. 2009 25 2,478 10. 2012 25 2,382

Ohio State did not break the 2,000-point threshold until the 2006 season and the 2,500-point plateau until 2013. The new mark to reach has been 3,000-points, a spot that the Buckeyes have been twice, in 2017 and 2018 under Meyer. Barring something completely unforeseen, the Buckeyes are a shoo-in to reach that here with the class of 2020 and 2021 appears to be a virtual lock for that mark as well as that class is in its early stages with only four on the board so far but more than 500-points in the bank. ALSO: How Does Rivals Determine Team Rankings? The real question sits with just how high the Buckeyes can go in 2020 with the current class. Of course the question arises just how deep will the Buckeyes take this class? There has been a lot of confusion about the 25-man class and how that pertains in a day and age of early and deferred enrollments. It should not come as a surprise if the Buckeyes surpass that mark of 25 with ample early enrollees from this class and previous classes keeping the numbers in a steady tide of flux. The number that means more at the end of the day is 85, as in 85 players on scholarship for a season. Those numbers will always sort themselves out as Ohio State has no intentions of finding out what the NCAA would do to a program that was non-compliant with that rule. MORE: Ohio State 2019 Football Roster The Buckeyes are still going to need to do a little bit more work if they are going to break into the top-10 off all-time classes and that is all dependent on what the three teams who are ahead of them this season do with Clemson, Alabama and LSU all within 125 points of the Buckeyes.

All-time Rivals.com Recruiting Results Rank Team Year Points 1. Alabama 2017 3,477 2. Georgia 2018 3,461 3. Alabama 2014 3,263 4. USC 2015 3,193 5. Ohio State 2018 3,192 6. Alabama 2013 3,166 7. Ohio State 2017 3,078 8. Georgia 2019 3,063 9. Alabama 2019 3,047 10. Alabama 2015 3,033 11. USC 2006 3,010 12. USC 2010 3,003 13. Florida 2007 2,959 14. Florida 2010 2,938 15. USC 2004 2,908 16. Ohio State 2013 2,903