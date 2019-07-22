Buckeyes still a recruiting heavyweight
Fans of opposing programs had hoped that the Ohio State Buckeyes would take a step back in terms of recruiting success but that has not been the case as Ryan Day's class is among the nation's best so far for 2020.
Recruiting seems to be in good hands under Ryan Day as he looks to assemble his first full class as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The class of 2019 was a small class that has to be considered a transitional class in terms of who’s fingerprints are really on it, Day’s or Urban Meyer’s.
When Meyer announced his retirement in December and Day took over after Ohio State’s 28-23 Rose Bowl win, there was a mad dash to try and keep the class of 2019 together and a strong framework for the class of 2020.
That class of 2019 ranked well below usual Ohio State class rankings according to Rivals.com but it was also only a class of just 17 players and could not fill out the available 20 spots as part of the team rankings formula.
Now the Buckeyes are sitting with the No. 4 class for 2020 and have a potential to make a run on the top spot and keep on climbing in the all-time Ohio State team class results.
RELATED: Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings 2020
This class of 21, with kicker Jake Seibert still waiting to be evaluated (and likely gray shirting anyways) already sits as the No. 6 all-time Ohio State class as part of the Rivals.com-era (since 2002). And there is still a lot more on the way.
Of course there is a long way to go until the December and February signing days and rankings will be updated several more times before they are locked in for historical purposes, but even with that, Day and his staff have more than picked up the baton of Ohio State’s recruiting effort and are carrying it to new distances.
“Our staff is killing it,” Day said during Big Ten Football Media Days. “Doing a great job. It’s competitiveness, being ultra-competitive and find ways to win the battle and carry it over to the season. So far (it is) working in recruiting world. Empowering those guys and understanding everybody involved. If a kid commits it is not just head coach or position coach, it’s everybody in that building. There’s this family environment going on.”
|Rank
|Year
|Commits
|Points
|
1.
|
2018
|
26
|
3,192
|
2.
|
2017
|
21
|
3,078
|
3.
|
2013
|
24
|
2,903
|
4.
|
2014
|
23
|
2,734
|
5.
|
2016
|
25
|
2,704
|
6.
|
2020
|
21
|
2,569
|
7.
|
2015
|
25**
|
2,528
|
8.
|
2008
|
20
|
2,481
|
9.
|
2009
|
25
|
2,478
|
10.
|
2012
|
25
|
2,382
Ohio State did not break the 2,000-point threshold until the 2006 season and the 2,500-point plateau until 2013. The new mark to reach has been 3,000-points, a spot that the Buckeyes have been twice, in 2017 and 2018 under Meyer.
Barring something completely unforeseen, the Buckeyes are a shoo-in to reach that here with the class of 2020 and 2021 appears to be a virtual lock for that mark as well as that class is in its early stages with only four on the board so far but more than 500-points in the bank.
ALSO: How Does Rivals Determine Team Rankings?
The real question sits with just how high the Buckeyes can go in 2020 with the current class. Of course the question arises just how deep will the Buckeyes take this class? There has been a lot of confusion about the 25-man class and how that pertains in a day and age of early and deferred enrollments.
It should not come as a surprise if the Buckeyes surpass that mark of 25 with ample early enrollees from this class and previous classes keeping the numbers in a steady tide of flux. The number that means more at the end of the day is 85, as in 85 players on scholarship for a season. Those numbers will always sort themselves out as Ohio State has no intentions of finding out what the NCAA would do to a program that was non-compliant with that rule.
MORE: Ohio State 2019 Football Roster
The Buckeyes are still going to need to do a little bit more work if they are going to break into the top-10 off all-time classes and that is all dependent on what the three teams who are ahead of them this season do with Clemson, Alabama and LSU all within 125 points of the Buckeyes.
|Rank
|Team
|Year
|Points
|
1.
|
Alabama
|
2017
|
3,477
|
2.
|
Georgia
|
2018
|
3,461
|
3.
|
Alabama
|
2014
|
3,263
|
4.
|
USC
|
2015
|
3,193
|
5.
|
Ohio State
|
2018
|
3,192
|
6.
|
Alabama
|
2013
|
3,166
|
7.
|
Ohio State
|
2017
|
3,078
|
8.
|
Georgia
|
2019
|
3,063
|
9.
|
Alabama
|
2019
|
3,047
|
10.
|
Alabama
|
2015
|
3,033
|
11.
|
USC
|
2006
|
3,010
|
12.
|
USC
|
2010
|
3,003
|
13.
|
Florida
|
2007
|
2,959
|
14.
|
Florida
|
2010
|
2,938
|
15.
|
USC
|
2004
|
2,908
|
16.
|
Ohio State
|
2013
|
2,903
Ohio State is waiting on the decisions of a trio of four-star studs with Bijan Robinson, Kourt Williams and Jaylan Knighton all within weeks of making their declarations known. If the Buckeyes run the clean sweep, something that many involved in the FutureCast believe will happen, the Buckeyes top-20 commits will get the team up to 2,857 points with three players coming off of the rankings as part of the formula.
That would still have Ohio State outside of the top-15 all-time classes but definitely making a step in the right direction as Ohio State would then be sitting with its No. 4 all-time class, only trailing 2013, 2017 and 2018 and having four months until the early signing period to continue to work the trail.
The Buckeyes are still looking on the defensive line with some big names still on the board plus there is still some chatter about the secondary. Makari Paige is still out there. The Elias Ricks rumors persist and he is supposed to take an official visit, despite long being committed to LSU. Could there be a December or February surprise that we are not talking about or not talking about enough?
Plus, guys like Robinson and Gee Scott could be in line for a 5th star plus a healthy point increase. Jaxon Smith-Njigba did nothing to hurt himself over the summer in terms of evaluations. Is Cameron Martinez really only a three-star? Ohio State could move up but just holding onto its current guys (and guys that it is projected to land).
With Clemson sitting ahead of the Buckeyes at only 18 commits, it might be hard to reel in the Tigers but both LSU and Alabama could be overtaken if the chips fall the right way.
Time will tell just how highly decorated this class will be as it sits incomplete today. While stars and recruiting points are fun to talk about now, the true litmus test will be once these players finish their playing careers at Ohio State and the real evaluation of just how good this class ended up being can truly begin.