BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes starting to learn kickoff times

We now know two of Ohio State’s eight regular season kickoff times as confirmation from the conference has gone out and time/television has been set for both the home game against Nebraska as well as the road game at Penn State.

The season opener will be a 12pm kickoff from Ohio Stadium, a poorly kept secret. As the Big Noon Kickoff game for FOX, it will also be the scene for the Big Noon pregame show featuring former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.

We also know that the season finale against Michigan will also be a Big Noon Saturday game, another poorly kept secret as both Joel Klatt and Gus Johnson were already talking about that finale at The Horseshoe shortly after the schedule was released for a third time by the conference.

As for week two, while we don't have an official statement yet, it should not come as a surprise either as Ohio State’s road trip to Penn State will be a 7:30pm kickoff for a game that will be aired on ABC. BlueWhiteIllustrated.com had the news first with the plan for that game.

This will mark the fourth consecutive time that Ohio State’s trip to Happy Valley will be a 7:30 game. The last time that it was not was back in 2012 when the game was a 5:30pm kick and aired on ESPN.

As for the rest of the schedule? We are just going to have to wait for confirmation for the remaining games. We will keep you updated here at BuckeyeGrove.com as we learn more.

Be sure to check out our best thoughts on what the season may look like in terms of other game times over on The Horseshoe Lounge. We will be dropping some of our thoughts here as the day goes on.