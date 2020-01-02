Buckeyes stand tall in defeat
GLENDALE, Ariz. – There is a lot that can be learned about a team in defeat.
Character and maturity can be revealed in a many ways, but it is times of adversity that can uncover the true nature of a player and a team. Following the heartbreaking defeat to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl, the young Buckeyes showed a resilience and leadership that bodes well for future installments of Ohio State football.
When the Buckeyes walked into the Fiesta Bowl, Justin Fields and Chris Olave had been teammates for less than year. Despite the lack of time together, the two sophomores had developed a chemistry that allowed them to become a deadly duo in the passing game.
The pair were able to strike on a crucial fourth down in the final quarter when Fields found Olave in the endzone on a 23-yard pass to give the Buckeyes a 23-21 advantage. The touchdown marked the 12th connection for six between Fields and Olave.
Unfortunately for Ohio State, when the tandem looked to increase the tally to 13 touchdowns in the final minute of the game, a rare miscommunication allowed the ball to be picked off and Ohio State’s championship hopes to be dashed.
When the game concluded, a lot of Ohio State’s leaders walked off the field for the final time. With J.K. Dobbins and K.J. Hill both concluding their collegiate careers, the offensive leadership will turn to younger players such as Fields and Olave for guidance.
It was a moment of absolute bitter defeat, but the 19-year-old Olave and 20-year-old Fields handled the situation with maturity and veteran-like poise.
On the interception play, it was Olave who mistakenly broke off his post route, and the sophomore was fully prepared to take responsibility following the game.
“I was working the second part of my route,” Olave said. “I thought [Fields] was scrambling, so that was my mistake.”
While showing signs of being shaken up from the result of the play, Olave was able to display an ownership that the great leaders are able to show in times of tribulation
It was Fields who was credited with his third interception of the year on the play, but the first-year starter was able to show tremendous leadership from a position that demands the invaluable trait.
“He told me I’m one of the best receivers in the country and to keep my head up,” Olave said on what Fields told him after the interception.
It was Fields who made the right play on the miscommunication, but instead of deflecting blame, the quarterback had the mentality to move on from the play.
“Like coach [Ryan] Day said, it was the look we wanted,” Fields said on the final offensive play. “Then Chris [Olave] it was basically just a miscommunication. So that happens in life, and you really can't do anything about it now. Just have to move on.”
It is in a shocking loss like this that can disrupt a season of tremendous progress. In Day’s first year as a head coach, he was able to accomplish a lot. Under the new regime, the Buckeyes were able to go 13-1, defeat Michigan on the road, defend their Big Ten title and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.
While the immediate memory of Day’s inaugural season as a head coach will be the disappointing defeat to Clemson, the season will act as a jumping off point for future teams. Day has not only a talented roster going forward but one that does not lack leadership.
Day, with the help of the upperclassmen, has created an environment that creates leaders and the 2020 Buckeyes will certainly benefit from the lessons learned from the 2019 team.