GLENDALE, Ariz. – There is a lot that can be learned about a team in defeat.

Character and maturity can be revealed in a many ways, but it is times of adversity that can uncover the true nature of a player and a team. Following the heartbreaking defeat to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl, the young Buckeyes showed a resilience and leadership that bodes well for future installments of Ohio State football.

When the Buckeyes walked into the Fiesta Bowl, Justin Fields and Chris Olave had been teammates for less than year. Despite the lack of time together, the two sophomores had developed a chemistry that allowed them to become a deadly duo in the passing game.

The pair were able to strike on a crucial fourth down in the final quarter when Fields found Olave in the endzone on a 23-yard pass to give the Buckeyes a 23-21 advantage. The touchdown marked the 12th connection for six between Fields and Olave.

Unfortunately for Ohio State, when the tandem looked to increase the tally to 13 touchdowns in the final minute of the game, a rare miscommunication allowed the ball to be picked off and Ohio State’s championship hopes to be dashed.

When the game concluded, a lot of Ohio State’s leaders walked off the field for the final time. With J.K. Dobbins and K.J. Hill both concluding their collegiate careers, the offensive leadership will turn to younger players such as Fields and Olave for guidance.

It was a moment of absolute bitter defeat, but the 19-year-old Olave and 20-year-old Fields handled the situation with maturity and veteran-like poise.

On the interception play, it was Olave who mistakenly broke off his post route, and the sophomore was fully prepared to take responsibility following the game.

“I was working the second part of my route,” Olave said. “I thought [Fields] was scrambling, so that was my mistake.”

While showing signs of being shaken up from the result of the play, Olave was able to display an ownership that the great leaders are able to show in times of tribulation