The Buckeyes {13-6, 3-5) have snapped their five-game losing streak, the longest since the 1997-98 season, with a 70-60 win at Nebraska (13-7, 3-6). Luther Muhammad led the Buckeyes with a career-high 24 points as the Buckeyes recaptured much of what made them successful to start the season during their 12-1 start to the year. CJ Jackson and Andre Wesson each had 10 points while Keyshawn Woods had nine points in a winning effort. The Huskers were led by James Palmer’s 19 points while Glynn Watson had 18. Isaac Copeland had eight points in the first half and missed most of the second half with an injury that took him to the locker room for a stretch of the period, it was a big loss for Tim Miles’ team and the Buckeyes were able to benefit from his absence.

Ohio State, despite playing a small lineup for large stretches of the game, held a dominating 45-31 edge in rebounding including a 14-7 edge on the offensive glass. Kaleb Wesson was limited to just seven points from the floor but had 11 big rebounds to spark the Buckeyes.

Muhammad did not play like a freshman on Saturday as he had clutch shot after clutch shot including a pair of three-pointers as the shot clock wound down. The second three-pointer pushed the Buckeyes up to a 10-point lead after the Buckeyes had trailed early in the second half by a bucket after seeing a five-point halftime lead evaporating. Not everything went according to plan for the Buckeyes, especially in the first half as Ohio State committed nine turnovers in the first frame. Ohio State would tighten that up in the second half with just four turnovers during the final 20 minutes of the game. Ohio State employed a zone on defense and that slowed down the Nebraska attack in the second half as the Cornhuskers would be held to just 37.9-percent shooting in the second half. The Buckeyes were not much better in the second half with just 40.7-percent shooting, but the team would go 7-15 from beyond the arc after starting 2-12 to pull away from the Huskers.