BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes Snap Counts: Post Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - We are now two games into the season and we all knew going into this game that the Buckeyes would shorten up their rotations as Penn State would likely be the most difficult of all the games on the known schedule for Ohio State. Players like Justin Fields and the offensive line would go the whole way for the Buckeyes as there were 82 offensive plays to be had in this contest. On the defensive side, there were 62 plays to be had and four players would see every snap on that side of the ball including Marcus Hooker, Pete Werner, Shaun Wade and Baron Browning. Just for those who are unfamiliar with this series that we do, we do not track special teams plays, so there will be players who did see action on those special units, but are either not listed on the list or will seem to be "light" in their number of snaps. For the purpose of this feature, we are only charting either offense or defense for the Buckeyes. How did the snaps break up? We take a look with help from our friends at PFF.com as we update the snap counts on our weekly Snap Count feature.

Quarterbacks

QB Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Justin Fields 82 148 Jack Miller 0 6

It really should not come as a surprise that Justin Fields played every snap in this game. Even when the Buckeyes were able to get the lead up to more than two scores, the Nittany Lions generally had an answer to keep this game within shouting distance. The next two weeks, at least, should provide Ohio State the opportunity to rotate other quarterbacks in with Rutgers and Maryland up next, and while we are not diminishing what each of those teams have been able to accomplish so far this season, the fact is neither should push the Buckeyes as much as Penn State did here in week two.

Running Backs

RB Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Master Teague 45 75 Trey Sermon 37 66 Steele Chambers 0 7 Xavier Johnson 0 6 Mitch Rossi 0 6

Two backs saw action in the game with Master Teague and Trey Sermon splitting the duties. Teague had 10 more carries than Sermon and was in on eight more plays that his counterpart. Teague rusher for 110 yards and a score while Sermon was able to pick up 56 tough yards of his own in the contest.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

WR/TE Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Chris Olave 80 133 Garrett Wilson 72 130 Jameson Williams 36 85 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 22 40 Julian Fleming 2 21 Gee Scott Jr. 0 4 Kam Babb 0 6 Jeremy Ruckert 58 91 Luke Farrell 43 84 Cade Stover 0 2 Jake Hausmann 15 24

Olave was able to go almost the entire way, only missing two offensive plays for the Buckeyes while Garrett Wilson was not far behind. At this point it appears that Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the first man up in terms of the incoming freshman class. At tight end, it was a robust night with six receptions as Jeremy Ruckert had a big game for the Buckeyes and had a healthy 58 snaps. Ohio State was able to get three tight ends in the system.

Offensive Line

OL Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Thayer Munford 82 148 Harry Miller 82 144 Josh Myers 82 148 Wyatt Davis 82 148 Nick Petit-Frere 82 148 Enokk Vimahi 0 6 Luke Wypler 0 6 Paris Johnson 0 6 Dawand Jones 0 6 Matt Jones 0 10

This one could not be any more simple to break down than this. If you were a starter on the offensive line, you only came off the field when the offense came off the field. All five starting linemen saw action on all 82 offensive snaps.

Defensive Line

DL Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Jonathon Cooper 35 64 Zach Harrison 28 44 Tommy Togiai 42 83 Antwuan Jackson 16 46 Ty Hamilton 0 5 Jerron Cage 3 18 Haskell Garrett 33 56 Javontae Jean-Baptiste 10 30 Tyreke Smith 28 50 Tyler Friday 27 52 Noah Potter 0 2 Darrion Henry-Young 0 2 Zaid Hamdan 0 2 Taron Vincent 11 11

The Buckeyes were able to keep fresh rushers on the field for the whole game with no lineman seeing more than 42 snaps and that was Tommy Togiai. Haskell Garrett and Jonathon Cooper each had strong games and were on the field for 30-something snaps a piece. Beyond that, Larry Johnson as able to rotate guys in and out of the lineup at a good clip. Taron Vincent saw his first action of the season with 11 snaps.

Linebackers

LB Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Tuf Borland 41 74 Baron Browning 62 109 Pete Werner 62 104 Dallas Gant 0 18 Teradja Mitchell 15 31 K'Vaughan Pope 0 2 Craig Young 1 11

The Buckeyes were able to ride with Baron Browning and Pete Werner the whole way while Tuf Borland saw about two-thirds of the snaps of this game while Teradja Mitchell was in for a little bit more than a dozen snaps of his own.

Defensive Backs

DB Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Shaun Wade 62 109 Sevyn Banks 53 92 Marcus Williamson 37 76 Cameron Brown 16 40 Marcus Hooker 62 97 Josh Proctor 29 54 Ronnie Hickman 0 9 Tyreke Johnson 0 9 Darryl Sinclair 0 2 Lloyd McFarquhar 0 2 Lathan Ransom 1 3 Bryson Shaw 0 5