COLUMBUS, Ohio – It appears that Ryan Day has found his guy and it is a name that should not only be familiar to Ohio State fans but also members of BuckeyeGrove.com as we told you that this move was likely happening, first.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports , all of Alex's reporting was dead-on as it appears that Dennis will in fact be named the new Ohio State quarterbacks coach and join the Ohio State staff in a full capacity after spending the last several years in various support roles under former coach Urban Meyer and then Day.

On Monday our very own Alex Gleitman told you in a special A-Deck report that Corey Dennis was well on his way to being named the replacement of Mike Yurcich who left to take the offensive coordinator position at the University of Texas.

Sources: Ohio State planning to elevate Corey Dennis to QB coach. He replaces Mike Yurcich, who left for Texas for $1.7 million and to become the play caller. Ryan Day will remain heavily involved with the OSU QBs and continue to call plays.

This move could lead to a promotion in title, pay and responsibilities for current wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, but that is for another time and another place.

Dennis most recently served as Ohio State's senior quality control coach for offense and was known as a personal quarterback coach for players like Dwayne Haskins in the past.

“He’s like my personal quarterback coach when coach Day’s not around,” Haskins said while still a member of the Ohio State team. “I can ask him about coverages, pressures, and he has everything that Coach Day teaches him and helps me out with it throughout practice, throughout meetings. He helps me a lot.”

This past season was Dennis' fifth with the Buckeyes and before that the rising star played wide receiver at Georgia Tech.

Many fans will also be quick to point out that Dennis is the son-in-law of Urban Meyer and husband to Meyer's eldest daughter, Nicki. Up until this move, it appeared that Dennis and his family would be heading west to Colorado State as his name had been attached to a position with the Rams under Steve Addazio. Obviously, that move will no longer happen as Dennis will keep the Meyer grandkids in Columbus, something that will certainly make Shelley Meyer quite happy.

Once this move is announced officially, the work will begin for Dennis as he will have a third-year and Heisman favorite quarterback to work with in Justin Fields. Additionally, he will have a pair of top-flight quarterbacks coming in with Jack Miller and CJ Stroud. With five years already in the program, there will be no need for a transitional time to learn where everything is around the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, but the demands will be even more real as Dennis will add off-campus recruiting and several other major responsibilities to his daily routine.