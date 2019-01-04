What has been rumored for a few weeks now is about to come to fruition. Multiple sources have confirmed with BuckeyeGrove.com that Ohio State is set to land former University of Georgia quarterback Justin Fields.

The former five-star recruit is on campus right now in Columbus (Ohio) and the proper steps are being taken to get him moved in over the weekend and enrolled for classes on Monday. Fields also looked at programs like Oklahoma and Florida State during his time in the transfer portal the past couple of weeks.

It is still unclear if Fields will be granted immediate eligibility to play for the Buckeyes in 2019, though several sources have indicated that Fields is not only going to apply for immediate eligibility but that there is optimism that it will be granted.

Fields will make the Ohio State quarterbacks room much more complete in 2019 as he joins redshirt sophomore Tate Martell, redshirt freshman Matt Baldwin, and senior Chris Chugnov who transferred in last summer from West Virginia.

Fields, who was the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2018 class according to Rivals.com, spent just one year at Georgia. In that year, he completed 27 of 39 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He also rushed 42 times for 266 yards and four touchdowns.

BuckeyeGrove.com will have more on this developing story.