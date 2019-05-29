Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Men’s Basketball team have not released their full schedule as of yet for the upcoming 2019-2020 season, but little bits and pieces have started to come to light over the past couple of months. The latest game not only was announced on Wednesday afternoon but even a date was added to the opponent, the Wildcats of Villanova. The Buckeyes will host the Big East foe on November 13th as part of the annual Gavitt Games, a series that pairs the Big Ten and the Big East on the hardwood. Villanova went 26-10 last season and 13-5 in the Big East. The Wildcats lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Purdue in a 81-67 game that took place in Hartford (Conn.). Time and television (FS1 or BTN) will both be announced at a later date.

“The Gavitt Games, in honor of the late Dave Gavitt, once again are providing an outstanding opponent in this series,” Chris Holtmann, Ohio State head coach, said via press release. “Villanova has proven to be a premier and model program in college basketball. They have terrific players and a Hall of Fame coach. This will be an outstanding home game for our fans and a tremendous challenge to an already very difficult non-conference slate.” The Buckeyes are 2-1 all-time against Villanova with the last meeting occurring in 2003 when the Buckeyes won a 67-66 win in the Maui Invitational. Ohio State has been part of the Gavitt Games two previous times, and the Buckeyes have won both of those games. Ohio State traveled to Creighton in 2018 and left with a 69-60 win in Omaha (Neb.) and then in 2016 the Buckeyes hosted Providence and won that game 72-67. Gavitt is the founder of the Big East Conference and passed away in 2011. To Gavitt’s credit is also being part of the committee that created the 1992 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball ‘Dream Team’. Ohio State knows that it will open the season with a home game against Cincinnati, a return date for a season opening win last season. Ohio State will also face an opponent from the ACC as part of the annual ACC/B1G Challenge and the expectations are that Ohio State will be on the road for that game. Ohio State will also take on Kentucky as part of the CBSSports Challenge in Las Vegas and then will also face West Virginia in Cleveland on December 29th.

