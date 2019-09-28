News More News
Buckeyes send statement in road test with complete domination of Nebraska

The Ohio State rushing attack averaged 6.9 yards a carry against Nebraska.
Keaton Maisano • BuckeyeGrove
LINCOLN, Neb. – In front of a raucous crowd, Ohio State made a statement by blowing out Nebraska 48-7 in front of a national audience.

After each of the previous four games, the Buckeyes put on impressive performances against lesser competition. While they took care of business, everyone awaited a time when the Buckeyes would have to play a full four quarters.

A game at Memorial Stadium in primetime had all the elements of being a tough test for a team that had outscored its competition 214-36 heading into week five.

“Anytime you have to go on the road and win a night game, we know it’s not easy in this conference,” Ryan Day said.

{{ article.author_name }}