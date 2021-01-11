BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes send out championship game recruiting edits to commits and targets

Buckeyes send out championship game recruiting edits to commits and targets
It is not every year that a teams makes an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship. For Ohio State, tonight marks just the second time in the history of the CFP that they will be playing for a chance to win it all.
So, when these opportunities present themselves, you can bet that a program like the Buckeyes and Alabama will take advantage of that when it comes to recruiting on the trail.
Recently, Ohio State's graphic department has created multiple types of edits that are inspired from their appearance in Monday's game against the Crimson Tide. Many recruits did not publicly share what they received from the staff, but some took to social media to show what OSU sent to them over the past few days.
The first edit we'll start off with is one that was shared on Instagram today by borderline Rivals100 wideout Kojo Antwi and five-star pledge Jaheim Singletary.
Sitting in the middle of the graphic are the words "Welcome To The Big Stage," with the motto "The People. The Tradition. The Excellence." down below. On the bottom of the locker is a jersey with the players' last names, next to Justin Fields' and Jonathon Coopers' jerseys.
A cool little detail that I did not initially notice was that at the very top are the players' first and last names. There's also the Miami Dolphins' logo as the game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.
The next edit that was dished out over the past few days was one that we have seen different variations of in the past. The prospects who I saw receive this graphic were top-60 overall juniors Jaheim Singletary and Khurtiss Perry, as well as Rivals250 targets Dallan Hayden, Damari Alston and Kojo Antwi.
As a Miami native, I appreciate the palm trees in the background as those are very prominent in the city. You also will take notice of the words "Got Next?," along with the Ohio State and CFP logos above it, and the Hard Rock Stadium in the background.
Then, the focus of the graphic is on a player holding the championship trophy, as well as the recruit's name on the bottom. Another detail that shows how much attention was put into these graphics is that the number on the jersey here is their actual high school numbers.
It would be safe to say that Ohio State's graphic department will have championship victory edits ready in case the team comes out victorious later tonight.
Stay tuned to BuckeyeGrove.