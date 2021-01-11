BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes send out championship game recruiting edits to commits and targets

It is not every year that a teams makes an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship. For Ohio State, tonight marks just the second time in the history of the CFP that they will be playing for a chance to win it all.

So, when these opportunities present themselves, you can bet that a program like the Buckeyes and Alabama will take advantage of that when it comes to recruiting on the trail.

Recently, Ohio State's graphic department has created multiple types of edits that are inspired from their appearance in Monday's game against the Crimson Tide. Many recruits did not publicly share what they received from the staff, but some took to social media to show what OSU sent to them over the past few days.

The first edit we'll start off with is one that was shared on Instagram today by borderline Rivals100 wideout Kojo Antwi and five-star pledge Jaheim Singletary.

Sitting in the middle of the graphic are the words "Welcome To The Big Stage," with the motto "The People. The Tradition. The Excellence." down below. On the bottom of the locker is a jersey with the players' last names, next to Justin Fields' and Jonathon Coopers' jerseys.

A cool little detail that I did not initially notice was that at the very top are the players' first and last names. There's also the Miami Dolphins' logo as the game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.