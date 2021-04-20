Just two weeks ago, the Buckeyes were dousing Zach Dezenzo with Gatorade after the junior shortstop connected for his fourth hit against Indiana, a walk-off single to complete a four-game sweep over the then-top team in the Big Ten Conference.

Ohio State scored three runs in the final two innings to cap the big weekend, and carried it over the next time it took the field in Ann Arbor, Michigan, when it overcame two 2-run deficits to defeat the Wolverines 7-4 on April 9.