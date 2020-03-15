College football, along with the rest of the sports world, may be at a bit of a standstill but that does not mean that everyone is not preparing for the upcoming season.

It seems like months and months ago that everyone was talking about the Achilles of Master Teague and what that meant for the Ohio State running game and it was whispered that the Buckeyes might need to look outside of the program to add to the depth created by that and the early departure of JK Dobbins to the NFL.

There is still a lot of optimism that Teague will be back for the start of the season but even his rehab took a big hit with the complete shutdown of many services on campus due to the COVID-19 scare and the fallout from that.

A big domino fell on Saturday morning when Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon went to social media to announce his intentions to look for a new home for the upcoming season by way of the graduate transfer.

That is important because it guarantees immediate eligibility, unlike the standard transfer that for now still has to file an appeal and hope to get a favorable ruling (that all may be going away soon, but that issue has likely been tabled as the NCAA has much more on its plate currently).

Sermon is a former four-star recruit from the class of 2017, the same class that produced Dobbins. Ohio State was one of the schools heavily involved with Sermon, at least until Dobbins joined the class and everyone went different directions. That still did not stop Sermon from picking up more than two-dozen offers before ultimately committing to the Sooners, one of two backs in that class along with Kennedy Brooks.

In Sermon’s three-year career in Norman (Okla.), his best year was the 2018 season where he rushed for just shy of 1,000-yards (947) on 164 carries for an average rush of 5.8 YPC and 13 touchdowns on the season. Sermon would be third on the team in yardage behind both Brooks and Kyler Murray but would lead the team in rushing scores.